Register
15:36 GMT +310 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    National Research Nuclear University MEPhI

    Scientists Learn How to Make Ultra-Thin Light-Absorbing Films

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Experts from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI have obtained a number of ultra-thin multi-layered films that can form the mainstay of the future electronics and power sectors.

    These results were made possible by conducting research for singling out fundamental conditions for the thermal-chemical synthesis of hetero-structures based on transition metals’ di-chalcogenide compounds MoS2, WS2, MoSe2 and WSe2.

    Experts from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI have obtained a number of ultra-thin multi-layered films that can form the mainstay of the future electronics and power sectors. These results were made possible by conducting research for singling out fundamental conditions for the thermal-chemical synthesis of hetero-structures based on transition metals’ di-chalcogenide compounds MoS2, WS2, MoSe2 and WSe2.

    READ MORE: Scientists Learn How to Predict Space Radiation Levels

    Construction of new power unit at NPP
    © Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
    Russian Scientists Design Unique Installations to Monitor NPP Safety
    Ultra-thin films of transition metals’ di-sulfides and di-selenides, including molybdenum and tungsten, absorb light quite effectively because very small crystal lattices of transition metals’ di-chalcogenide compounds can absorb light without the need of phonons (crystal-lattice fluctuations).

    At the same time, the surface of such nano-crystals can create favorable conditions for splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. This turns ultra-thin films of transition metals’ di-chalcogenide compounds into highly promising material for the photo/electric catalysis process and for developing numerous modern optical-electronic devices, including photo detectors and photo-voltaic converters.

    “It is very important to form a multi-layer film by creating optimal conditions for making separate layers of transition metals’ di-chalcogenide compounds that will not cause any disruptions inside the preliminarily applied thin-film layer featuring another di-chalcogenide compound of transition metals. We have studied the conditions for obtaining high-quality ultra-thin films of transition metals’ di-chalcogenide compounds using a method for the thermal-chemical processing of metal and metal-oxide precursors (molybdenum and tungsten) by sulfur or selenium fumes and also inside a hydrogen-sulfide atmosphere,” Engineer Dmitry Fominsky, an expert on the pulse-laser spray-coating of ultra-thin films and nano-structures, told RIA Novosti.

    According to Fominsky, the new films were studied using a combination of modern methods, including gamma-ray and scanning electron microscopes, the combined light-dispersion spectroscopy and X-ray photo-electron spectroscopy. They showed that the transformation of molybdenum-containing film inside sulfur or hydrogen-sulfide fumes depended on the chemical composition of the initial precursor, created using the pulse-laser spray-coating method.

    The use of the pulse-laser spray-coating method made it possible to prepare a thin film/primer with a preset thickness and chemical composition. This helped scientists determine specific conditions for the effective sulfidizing of Mo and Mo/Ox films and to obtain ultra-thin MoS2 films at temperatures below 500 degrees Celsius.   

    “We have also obtained films of transitional metals’ di-selenide compounds, including tungsten di-selenide, with an almost perfect H2 crystal lattice. Therefore it becomes possible to obtain ultra-thin semi-conducting films of the Mo (W) SxSe2-x type; and their useful properties are regulated by the concentration of metals (W/Mo) and chalcogens (S/Se),” Fominsky noted. 

    Researchers presented the results of their experiment at the 16th international school-conference New Materials: Tolerant Nuclear Fuel. They point out that technological and temperature parameters for creating molybdenum and tungsten selenide sulfides largely overlap. However, as MEPhI specialists explained, it is possible to create favorable conditions for obtaining ultra-thin films with preset structural and chemical properties using various metal and metal-oxide precursors and chalcogen-containing active media.

    READ MORE: sPHENIX Project: How Scientists Study “Soup” That Gave Rise to Universe

    As the films are capable of acting as photo-catalysts, this will make it possible to more effectively obtain solar-fuel components, including hydrogen and oxygen, from water and without using expensive platinum-group materials.

    Tags:
    research, film, MEPhI, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Miss World 2018 Winner is Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon
    Miss World 2018: Mexico's Beauty Wins the Crown
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse