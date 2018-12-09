Register
01:20 GMT +309 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Car traffic on the Crimean Bridge's freeway section

    Auto Accidents Kill Over 1 Million Annually and the Number is Rising - WHO

    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    In its latest report on traffic-related deaths, the World Health Organization reported that traffic-related accidents are killing over one million people annually, with one death occurring every 24 seconds.

    The number of road traffic deaths continues to climb as well, reaching 1.35 million in 2016, the report states. The number of fatalities has increased by around 100,000 in just three years and traffic-related incidents are now the number one killer of people between the ages five and 29. 

    Investment company Aton Capital in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Roman Galkin
    Surprise! Women Are Better at Investment Than Men - Study

    "These deaths are an unacceptable price to pay for mobility," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a recent statement, according to multiple reports.

    "There is no excuse for inaction. This is a problem with proven solutions," he stated, cited by Agence France-Presse.

    Even though the figure has increased over the last few years, traffic-related deaths have stabilized compared to the rising number of people and cars, largely due to speeding and seatbelt avoidance, as well as drinking and driving regulations, according to the report.

    "The rate of death relative to the size of the world's population has stabilized and declined relative to the number of motor vehicles in recent years," the report states.

    "This suggests that existing road safety efforts in some middle and high-income countries have mitigated the situation," WHO said.

    In addition, the risk of dying due to traffic is three times higher in low-income countries compared to high-income countries. 

    Freemasonry
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / 3SchluesselLoge / Der Meister - Schaue über dich!
    60% of British People Hold Conspiratorial Beliefs, According to New Study

    "Although only one percent of the world's motor vehicles are in low-income countries, 13 percent of deaths occur in those countries," the report states.

    Middle- and high-income countries have decreased the number of road traffic deaths between 2013-2016. There were reductions in the number of deaths in 48 middle and high-income countries, although no such reductions took place in low-income countries.

    The highest rates of road traffic deaths are in Africa (26.6 deaths per 100,000) and in Southeast Asia (20.7 deaths per 100,000) while the lowest rates are in the Americans (15.6 percent per 100,000 people) and Europe (9.3 deaths per 100,000 people).

    "More than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users: pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists," the report also noted.

    Related:

    60% of British People Hold Conspiratorial Beliefs, According to New Study
    Empathy, Curiosity, Maturity Linked to Living Longer in New Study
    More Sex in the Back Seat: Study Reveals Unexpected Advantage of Driverless Cars
    Swedish Media Hush Up Migrants' Domination in Study on Islamist Extremism, Crime
    Germans Overwhelmingly Embrace Democracy, Oppose Islamization, Study Shows
    Tags:
    deaths, traffic, study, World Health Organization
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fishermen are Trying to Catch Salmon Near the Okhotsk Sea Embankment in Kunashir Island
    In the Vicinity of Japan: the Life of Russians on the Kuril Islands
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse