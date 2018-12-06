Twitter Despair as Christmas Nativity Display Gets Banned From Scottish Mall

Users online mourned the "loss of traditions" as they reacted to the news a shopping centre in Stirling refused to host a Christian display for Christmas.

After they received a request for a mall space to present a nativity display for The Legion of Mary association — a Catholic group — the Thistles Shopping Centre responded that it:

"…prides itself on being religiously and politically neutral in its behaviour within the local community and with this in mind we do not feel it would be right to agree to host this type of promotion within a shopping centre where our customers come to enjoy a leisure activity without being subjected to individuals organisations beilefs."

Did you know the Thistles Shopping Centre in #Stirling have banned the #Nativity at #Christmas The letter carefully omits that the request was simply to set up a crib. pic.twitter.com/acWfDcEVCD — Onewomanandherdog (@1womanandadog) December 2, 2018​

A shopping centre in Stirling won't have a nativity scene this year because it wants to remain religiously & politically neutral! The snowflakes have taken over Stirling 😡 — Barclay 🇬🇧 (@blairforce2) December 6, 2018​

What is Christmas without those things? I'm the same as you, I get emotional and get that real human connection when I hear carollers. — Onewomanandherdog (@1womanandadog) December 2, 2018​

It's lovely to see Baby Jesus Manger at Christmas and always. ❤️🎄🛐 — Wonder Woman aka Lynda Tatrai❤️✌️💙 (@lulabelldesigns) December 5, 2018​

A spokesman for the Catholic Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh reportedly said that move was a "little Grinch-like" and added that "in the true spirit of Christmas", they would "ask them to reconsider their decision".

A spokeswoman from the Church of Scotland added:

"We find it very disappointing that the true meaning of Christmas has been completely lost here. When a shopping centre can focus purely on commercialism to the exclusion of the reason for the celebration of Christmas it is a sad day for all of us."