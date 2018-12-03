Register
23:33 GMT +303 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Monday, May 15, 2017, photograph, the company logo is showcased on the side of a Frontier Airlines airplane waiting at a gate on Concourse A in Denver International Airport in Denver

    Engine Cover Rips Off US Flight During Takeoff, Forcing Sudden Landing (PHOTO)

    © AP Photo/ David Zalubowski
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11

    A Frontier Airlines flight from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Tampa, Florida, had to turn back shortly after becoming airborne Friday morning after part of the plane’s engine cover blew off during takeoff.

    Frontier Flight 260 took off for Tampa at 7:12 a.m. local time from Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport. Just a few minutes later, at 7:27 a.m., the flight, which was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members aboard, landed safely at the same airport. There were no injuries reported. 

    Painted vertical stabilizers are viewed as American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at Miami International Airport in Miami. American Airlines and a subsidiary will pay $9.8 million in stock to settle claims that they failed to help disabled employees return to work.
    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    US Flight Attendant Sues Company After In-Flight Brawl with Co-Worker

    "Our pilots followed procedure and immediately returned to the airport," Frontier airlines spokesperson Allison Redmon said in a statement to USA Today Friday, explaining that a cowling, which covers an airplane engine, came loose from the plane during takeoff.

    "The engine continued to operate normally, and the aircraft, an Airbus 320, landed safely. Safety is our top priority at Frontier Airlines, and we would like to acknowledge the professionalism of our pilots and flight attendants," she added.

    CJ Gunnerson, a passenger on a plane, shared a photo of the engine cover with his friend Brandon Rittiman, a reporter with ABC10 in Sacramento, California, who then posted the photo to his Twitter feed Friday. The photo showed a green metal flap that had been partly detached from the plane's body, uncovering the engine.

    ​"So, my hockey buddy CJ Gunnerson took this pic out his window today. His @FlyFrontier flight had to make an emergency landing at Vegas. ‘The hatch came up and ripped off during take off,' he tells me. People were ‘jumping up screaming, slamming on the roof. Yelling stop,'" the Twitter caption states.

    Stella Ponce, another passenger on the flight, told 10News she woke up to "a lot of screaming and yelling."

    "Two women were crying, and people were pointing out the window," she told the outlet.

    "I was shocked to see that much damage — I'm not an engineer," Ponce added. "I don't know what the outside of the plane is supposed to look like, but I was surprised to see that much; it looked scary."

    According to Redmon, each passenger was given refund for their flight as well as a $500 voucher to use for a future Frontier flight.

    Frontier Airlines did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

    Related:

    Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Navy Airplane in Baltic Sea - Reports
    US V-280 Valor Tilt-Rotor Aircraft Ready for First ‘Airplane Mode’ Flight
    After Prototype Crash, India's First Civilian Airplane Flies Again After Decade
    Woman Arrested After Leaving Newborn Baby in Airplane Bathroom
    Australian Police Release on Bail Man Suspected of Preparing Attack on Airplane
    Tags:
    emergency landing, airline, frontier, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok