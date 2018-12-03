Register
12:48 GMT +303 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (SpbPU) researchers together with their colleagues from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and the East China Normal University are working on an indoor positioning system

    Seeing Through Walls: What Scientists Hope to Achieve

    © Photo : SpbPU
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (SpbPU) researchers together with their colleagues from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and the East China Normal University are working on an indoor positioning system.

    According to the St. Petersburg Polytechnic University press centre, their project has won tenders from BRICS international research consortiums in the field of science, technology and innovations. The tender submitted by the above-mentioned research team received the jury’s highest marks and qualified for A-category grants.

    The job of the researchers is to try and develop algorithms and software and hardware systems for high-precision indoor positioning. In the opinion of scientists, all the existing systems at present are not accurate enough: they are unable to track an item inside a place from door to door with a centimeter-level precision. Such global satellite positioning systems as GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and GALILEO are not intended to be used indoors.

    READ MORE: Scientists Reveal High-Speed Space Particles Could Poke Holes in ISS

    According to researchers, this type of technology is particularly relevant when it comes to unmanned production. “We won’t be content with a “meter more or meterless” level of precision while products are being moved between machinery or from one workshop to another,” said the project manager Doctor of Engineering Vladimir Badenko, a professor in the Institute of Civil Engineering at Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University.

    At the same time he explained, in order to achieve a certain level of accuracy, special connecting lines that cannot quickly be adapted to the new process are being stretched. “What we are developing at the moment will make it possible to flexibly readjust the high-precision course of manufactured items and hence allow the equipment to be used more efficiently in production,” he emphasized.

    Подготовка сканирующего ион-проводящего микроскопа для сканирования живых клеток
    © Photo : NUST MISiS
    Russian Researchers Create Nanoelectrode to Assess Cellular Response to Chemo
    The production of hardware and software systems in the form of a prototype is expected to conclude the R&D stage. The Russian team has already found an industrial partner who is ready to adopt this technology. In their turn, Chinese researchers will start developing a vertical positioning system which would play a key role in operations taking place in depots and high-rise buildings. Scientists hope that their system will help to determine not only the position of something on a plane but also the altitude of that particular object. The Indian team will be responsible for trying out the hardware and software systems.

    To overcome the limitations imposed by global positioning systems, developers need to discover ways to establish local reference frames for indoor positioning. “The international industrial world is paying a lot of attention to local positioning. Solutions are being worked out but standards have yet to be established. The leader in this field will eventually be the one who can come up with the basic standards,” noted SpbPU researchers.

    Related:

    Russia to Skip Davos Forum if Russian Businessmen Not Invited - PM
    Journo on Why German Business Does Not Fear Trump's Sanctions Over Nord Stream 2
    Back to ‘Business as Usual': Progressive Dems Retreat From ‘Abolish ICE'
    Tags:
    research, GPS, Saint Petersburg, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Forty-First: Life and Career of George H W Bush
    The Forty-First: Life and Career of George H W Bush
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse