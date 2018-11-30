Register
    Sergei Polunin

    Ukrainian-Born Ballet Star Polunin Gets Putin Tattoo, Russian Passport

    © Sputnik
    Society
    Sergei Polunin hasn't just taken the stage as a ballet performer, he's also played roles in theatre and cinema productions. Amid growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, he's made another splash: he's added the Russian president’s portrait to his tattoo collection, which includes the Ukrainian state coat of arms, and become a Russian citizen.

    The world-famous dancer, who was born in the Ukrainian city of Kherson and graduated from Kiev’s ballet academy, announced the news about becoming a Russian citizen on Instagram. He posted a picture of his new passport, issued in Moscow, with a caption, slamming “unscrupulous people who create revolutions and wars in Ukraine, Georgia and many other countries” and praising Vladimir Putin.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Russia always represents good for me! I am happy to Become Russian and to take stand against Evil and Unscrupulous people who create revolutions and wars in Ukraine Georgia and Many other countries. The truth is behind Russia, together we will Unite this world to live in Love. Good and Love Has to be as Aggressive and as Dedicated against Evil who is Killing people and Destroying Countries. My support For Vladimir Putin for not Selling his country and standing by his people no matter what. I can’t imagine how hard he worked and how hard it was for him. You are deferent from many other leaders, the truth Is With you. Россия для меня всегда была и есть добром я очень счастлив стать гражданином России и принять позицию против злых и бессовестных людей Которые создают революции и войны в Украине Грузии и других странах. Правда за Россией!Вместе мы объединим этот мир который будет жить в любви. Добро и любовь должны быть такими же агрессивными и целеустремленными против зла, которое убивает людей и разрушает страны. Моя поддержка Владимиру Путину который не продал свою страну и поддерживает свой народ. Не могу представить насколько тяжело он работал и насколько сложно ему было. Вы другой чем многие лидеры, Правда за вами.

    Публикация от Sergei Polunin (@sergeipolunin) 29 Ноя 2018 в 5:14 PST

    The document was issued a month ago, on October 29. Before revealing his new passport, Polunin, who has already been a Ukrainian and Serbian citizen, demonstrated his new tattoo. The dancer has quite a collection of tattoos, including a Ukrainian trident and Russian two-headed eagle on both hands; now Putin's face is inked on his chest. On his Instagram, he thanked Putin and expressed his respect for him as well as his love and support for Russia.

     

    In 2009, Polunin, who moved to the UK after graduating from the Kiev Choreographic Academy, became the Royal Ballet's youngest-ever principal. However, he resigned two years later, saying "the artist in him was dying." He has been a guest star at a number of world-famous ballet theaters, made a couple of appearances in hyper-successful music videos and A-list movies, including Red Sparrow.

    READ MORE: 'Fantasy': Seagal Slams Alleged Trump-Russia Collusion as Fabricated Propaganda

    Polunin is the latest international celebrity to obtain Russian citizenship, and joins Gerard Depardieu and Steven Seagal.

