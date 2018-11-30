Ukrainian-Born Ballet Star Polunin Gets Putin Tattoo, Russian Passport

Sergei Polunin hasn't just taken the stage as a ballet performer, he's also played roles in theatre and cinema productions. Amid growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, he's made another splash: he's added the Russian president’s portrait to his tattoo collection, which includes the Ukrainian state coat of arms, and become a Russian citizen.

The world-famous dancer, who was born in the Ukrainian city of Kherson and graduated from Kiev’s ballet academy, announced the news about becoming a Russian citizen on Instagram. He posted a picture of his new passport, issued in Moscow, with a caption, slamming “unscrupulous people who create revolutions and wars in Ukraine, Georgia and many other countries” and praising Vladimir Putin.

The document was issued a month ago, on October 29. Before revealing his new passport, Polunin, who has already been a Ukrainian and Serbian citizen, demonstrated his new tattoo. The dancer has quite a collection of tattoos, including a Ukrainian trident and Russian two-headed eagle on both hands; now Putin's face is inked on his chest. On his Instagram, he thanked Putin and expressed his respect for him as well as his love and support for Russia.

In 2009, Polunin, who moved to the UK after graduating from the Kiev Choreographic Academy, became the Royal Ballet's youngest-ever principal. However, he resigned two years later, saying "the artist in him was dying." He has been a guest star at a number of world-famous ballet theaters, made a couple of appearances in hyper-successful music videos and A-list movies, including Red Sparrow.

READ MORE: 'Fantasy': Seagal Slams Alleged Trump-Russia Collusion as Fabricated Propaganda

Polunin is the latest international celebrity to obtain Russian citizenship, and joins Gerard Depardieu and Steven Seagal.