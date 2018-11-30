Ukrainian-Born Ballet Star Polunin Gets Putin Tattoo, Russian Passport

The world-famous dancer, who was born in the Ukrainian city of Kherson and graduated from Kiev’s ballet academy, announced the news about becoming a Russian citizen on Instagram. He posted a picture of his new passport, issued in Moscow, with a caption, slamming “unscrupulous people who create revolutions and wars in Ukraine, Georgia and many other countries” and praising Vladimir Putin.
Russia always represents good for me! I am happy to Become Russian and to take stand against Evil and Unscrupulous people who create revolutions and wars in Ukraine Georgia and Many other countries. The truth is behind Russia, together we will Unite this world to live in Love. Good and Love Has to be as Aggressive and as Dedicated against Evil who is Killing people and Destroying Countries. My support For Vladimir Putin for not Selling his country and standing by his people no matter what. I can’t imagine how hard he worked and how hard it was for him. You are deferent from many other leaders, the truth Is With you. Россия для меня всегда была и есть добром я очень счастлив стать гражданином России и принять позицию против злых и бессовестных людей Которые создают революции и войны в Украине Грузии и других странах. Правда за Россией!Вместе мы объединим этот мир который будет жить в любви. Добро и любовь должны быть такими же агрессивными и целеустремленными против зла, которое убивает людей и разрушает страны. Моя поддержка Владимиру Путину который не продал свою страну и поддерживает свой народ. Не могу представить насколько тяжело он работал и насколько сложно ему было. Вы другой чем многие лидеры, Правда за вами.
The document was issued a month ago, on October 29. Before revealing his new passport, Polunin, who has already been a Ukrainian and Serbian citizen, demonstrated his new tattoo. The dancer has quite a collection of tattoos, including a Ukrainian trident and Russian two-headed eagle on both hands; now Putin's face is inked on his chest. On his Instagram, he thanked Putin and expressed his respect for him as well as his love and support for Russia.
Thank you to Vladimir and everyone who is standing for good. My respect to you. It’s not easy to Be strong and to choose light. Love is Light and it’s the most powerful. Спасибо Владимиру и всем людям кто выбрал добро. Моё вам уважение. Не легко быть сильным и двигаться к свету. Любовь это свет и оно самое великое
In 2009, Polunin, who moved to the UK after graduating from the Kiev Choreographic Academy, became the Royal Ballet's youngest-ever principal. However, he resigned two years later, saying "the artist in him was dying." He has been a guest star at a number of world-famous ballet theaters, made a couple of appearances in hyper-successful music videos and A-list movies, including Red Sparrow.
Polunin is the latest international celebrity to obtain Russian citizenship, and joins Gerard Depardieu and Steven Seagal.
