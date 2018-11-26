‘I Got Married on Ecstasy’: Kim Kardashian’s Revelations on Sex Tape, Marriages

On Sunday night’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian West admitted that she was on ecstasy when she got married the first time to music producer Damon Thomas and when she made a sex tape with her other ex, singer Ray J, during a conversation with her brother-in-law Scott Disick and step-sister Kendall Jenner.

"I didn't know you got high," Jenner said on the show.

"I got married on ecstasy. The first time," Kardashian West, now a 38-year-old mother of three, admitted.

"I did ecstasy once, and I got married," she added, referring to her marriage to Thomas in 2000 at the age of 19. "I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen."

​"You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?" Disick asked, shocked. In 2003, Kardashian West and Ray J recorded a sex tape, which went viral after being leaked in 2007 to Vivid Entertainment, which distributed the footage as "Kim K Superstar," propelling her to fame.

"Absolutely. Everyone knows it," Kardashian West responded. "Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time."

​Kardashian West, who claims she now rarely drinks, also reminisced about an occasion in which she and American television personality Paris Hilton traveled to Ibiza together and slept on interlocked rafts in the ocean after leaving a foam party in the early morning.

"I just can't believe that that was you," Jenner said.

"I still can do crazy things," Kardashian West added.

"Kendall, honestly, has no clue," she said later on the show. "I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens. I'm not like that anymore. But I still have fun — don't get it twisted, I'm always the life of the party."

However, during a 2016 interview with Elle, sister Khloe Kardashian revealed that Kardashian West doesn't drink any alcohol.

​"Kimberly does not drink alcohol whatsoever. Pregnant or not, she's just never been into it," she said.

Kardashian West has been married to Kanye West since 2014. They have three children together. The reality TV star, who has a whopping 120-million-strong following on Instagram, frequently gets slammed by Instagram users for posting explicit images of her body.