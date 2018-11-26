Register
26 November 2018
    Hi Porn, I'm Dad: Amazon Suggests Smutty Video Gifts for Shoppers' Pops (PHOTO)

    Unless you wanted to buy your father “Dad is F**king My Girlfriend” on DVD for Christmas, Amazon’s made quite the error in its product categories. The porn film, along with numerous similar titles, was found sorted into the “Dad Gifts” section of the retail giant’s online store.

    The UK's Daily Mail reported Monday that customers were finding the questionable content while browsing for gift ideas for their dads.

    "I was utterly shocked," James Lock, 46, of Solihull, England, told the publication. "I was looking for gift ideas for my old man when I came across this porn DVD."

    It seems fairly obvious how the videos arrived in that section: it's littered with paraphernalia celebrating "dad," such as mugs that say "World's Best Dad" to t-shirts that say "If Papa Can't Fix It We're All Screwed" and everything in between. The videos with "dad" in the title probably just got sorted there automatically.

    ​However, Monday afternoon, Sputnik couldn't find the DVDs in question when scrolling through the section, and an Amazon spokesperson confirmed, "The product in question is no longer available."

    However, the mercantile giant seemed to pass the buck on to its users, saying, "All sellers must follow our selling guidelines, and those who don't will be subject to action including potential removal of their account," according to the Mirror.

    Whatever the excuse, parents expressed their worry that kids looking for gift ideas for dad — which is ostensibly the purpose of the product category — would stumble across the adult content.

    "There are places people can go to buy this sort of filth," Lock told the Mail. "You wouldn't come across this kind of thing in Tesco, so why is it ok to sell on Amazon?"

    Facebook user Gina Morris wrote to the Mail on the site that she was "completely gobsmacked that one of the world's biggest retailers sells porn so blatantly… Horrified it is so easy to find. How many children will be searching for gifts before Christmas and accidentally come across this DVD?"

