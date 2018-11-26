Register
19:00 GMT +326 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Exhibition of works of winners and prize-winners of a competition of Andrey Stenin in Shanghai

    Andrei Stenin Photo Contest Presents Winning Photos in Shanghai

    © Sputnik / Andrey Akimov
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    SHANGHAI (Rossiya Segodnya press service) - The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest organized by Rossiya Segodnya under the patronage of the Russian Commission for UNESCO opened a display of the winning works of 2018 at the Shanghai United Media Group headquarters as part of the exhibition’s international tour.

    The exhibition, which will run until December 5, is presenting to the Chinese public nearly 70 highly professional works by young photojournalists from around the world raising global social issues and telling simple human stories. Among the entries is Russian photographer Alyona Kochetkova's, How I Fell Ill, a documentary report of her own dramatic fight against cancer, which brought her the Grand Prix of the competition.

    The exhibition of photographs of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest’s finalists opened in the United Nations office in New York
    © Sputnik /
    2018 Andrei Stenin Contest Awards Grand Prix to Alyona Kochetkova From Kaluga
    Visitors will also appreciate the Gemini series by Shiva Khademi from Iran, filled with profound meaning, and the colorful Cranberry Heart photo by Belarusian photographer Sergei Gapon, the touching portrait of a Nenets boy in the midst of snow-covered landscape made by Oded Wagenstein from Israel and many others.

    For the second consecutive year, the professional jury of the competition partner, the Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), awards its Special Prize to an image depicting children. A vivid photograph by Taisir Mahdi from Iraq, The Desire for Life, which captured a young football player with an amputated foot during an attack, can leave no one indifferent. This image also brought the photographer first place in the Sports category.

    "I was happy to take part in such a high-profile competition for photojournalists," Taisir Mahdi said. "The awards I received, including the SUMG Special Prize, inspire me to further expand professionally. Thanks, to the Andrei Stenin competition for supporting young photographers."

    Shanghai is the fourth stop in the contest's international tour after the UN headquarters in New York, Moscow and Cape Town. From the world's largest metropolis, the works by the best young photojournalists will travel to Weihai in northeastern China, and on to Beirut, then Madrid and other European capitals.

    "Our finalists are young, but they are established professionals, and I believe that our competition will serve as a springboard for them in their career and will open many new names to the world of photography in the future," said Head of Rossiya Segodnya Integrated Photography Directorate Alexander Shtol.

    The 2018 competition international partners were the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) and the pan-Arabian information holding Al Mayadeen TV.

    READ MORE: Stenin International Photo Contest Finalist Works Exhibition Opens in UN (PHOTO)

    The Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) is the largest publishing corporation in China. Established in October 2013, it publishes 23 newspapers and magazines, and owns two publishing houses. The company employs over 8,000 people, while the total circulation of its daily newspapers exceeds 3.7 million copies. Its Jiefang Daily, Wenhui Daily and Xinmin Evening News are among the largest and most influential news outlets in China.

    The group's digital products — WeChat and Weibo pages, mobile apps and SMS services — have more than 240 million active users. Not so long ago, the group launched a new landmark project, The Paper, which has become one of the leading internet news platforms in China, and Jiemian, a financial news aggregator, which currently has over 80 million subscribers in a mobile app.

    • Exhibition of works of winners and prize-winners of a competition of Andrey Stenin in Shanghai
      Exhibition of works of winners and prize-winners of a competition of Andrey Stenin in Shanghai
      © Sputnik /
    • Exhibition of works of winners and prize-winners of a competition of Andrey Stenin in Shanghai
      Exhibition of works of winners and prize-winners of a competition of Andrey Stenin in Shanghai
      © Sputnik /
    • Exhibition of works of winners and prize-winners of a competition of Andrey Stenin in Shanghai
      Exhibition of works of winners and prize-winners of a competition of Andrey Stenin in Shanghai
      © Sputnik /
    1 / 3
    © Sputnik /
    Exhibition of works of winners and prize-winners of a competition of Andrey Stenin in Shanghai

    About the Contest:

    The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for young photographers; talented, empathetic and open-minded, they draw our attention to people and events around us.

    In 2018, the contest jury included representatives from the world's leading news agencies: AFP (France), Anadolu Ajansi (Turkey), Notimex (Mexico), as well as world-class photographers and editors. The jury was chaired by Ahmet Sel, who is Visual News Editor in Chief for Anadolu Agency (Turkey).

    At the exhibition of Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest finalists' works at the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    'Journalism Can Change the World for Better' - 2017 Stenin Photo Contest Winner
    The contest's general information partners include: the news website Vesti.Ru, the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel, news website ZhurDom and the Russian Photo website. International media partners include Sputnik News Agency and Radio, Askanews news agency, Independent Media holding, Notimex news agency, RT TV channel and news site, The Royal Photographic Society, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), news agency ANA, TeleSUR international informative multiplatform, China Daily web-site, Frontline magazine, The Philippine News Agency, AlYoum AlSabee, The Paper, Radio Republik Indonesia, BERNAMA news agency, Antara news agency, Al Mayadeen, Industry media partners include the Academy of Photography, GeoPhoto agency, Photo-study.ru educational portal, the Union of Journalists of Moscow, the Union of Art Photographers of Russia, Young Journalists information portal, School of visual arts.

    Related:

    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Stenin Contest Names Best Young Photographers in 2018
    Russia Slams Kiev's Reluctance to Provide Info on Stenin's Murder in Ukraine
    Tags:
    photo, Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, Shanghai United Media Group, UNESCO, Andrei Stenin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse