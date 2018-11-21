Poll Reveals Many Americans Hope to Avoid Politics at Thanksgiving

Not looking forward to discussing politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year?

Well, you're not alone, according to a CBS News poll released Wednesday which reveals that four in 10 Americans "hope to avoid" discussing politics during the holiday.

© AFP 2018 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI US Public Views House Democratic Leader Pelosi With Suspicion - Poll

A small number of Americans (just 15 percent) are eager to mix dinner and debate, while almost half — 45 percent — of participants say they don't care either way.

Democrats were just a tad more likely than Republicans to say they have no appetite for politics this Thanksgiving, with 40 percent of Democrats surveyed saying "no" to politics compared to 27 percent of Republicans.

Seems like the fervor for political talk sure has died down this year. An Associated Press poll last year revealed that 20 percent of Americans were excited about discussing politics on the holiday.

Thanksgiving comes just a few weeks after the US midterm elections left Congress divided after the Democratic Party flipped 34 seats to take control of the House of Representatives, with Republicans keeping a majority in the Senate.

© AFP 2018 / Nicholas Kamm Almost 50% of Americans Believe in Trump’s 2020 Reelection – Poll

Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress before the midterm elections, and now that the legislative branch is split, US President Donald Trump may face a new challenge in trying to get his policy agenda implemented.

The CBS News poll took place between November 15 and 18 and surveyed 1,103 adults. It has a margin error of three percentage points.