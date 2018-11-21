Register
00:01 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Thanksgiving turkey. (File)

    Poll Reveals Many Americans Hope to Avoid Politics at Thanksgiving

    © AP Photo / Larry Crowe
    Society
    Get short URL
    120

    Not looking forward to discussing politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year?

    Well, you're not alone, according to a CBS News poll released Wednesday which reveals that four in 10 Americans "hope to avoid" discussing politics during the holiday. 

    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, is kissed as she hands over the gavel to Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-OH, during a swearing-in ceremony in the House of Representatives as the 114th Congress convenes on Capitol Hill January 6, 2015 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2018 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US Public Views House Democratic Leader Pelosi With Suspicion - Poll

    A small number of Americans (just 15 percent) are eager to mix dinner and debate, while almost half — 45 percent — of participants say they don't care either way.

    Democrats were just a tad more likely than Republicans to say they have no appetite for politics this Thanksgiving, with 40 percent of Democrats surveyed saying "no" to politics compared to 27 percent of Republicans.

    Seems like the fervor for political talk sure has died down this year. An Associated Press poll last year revealed that 20 percent of Americans were excited about discussing politics on the holiday.

    Thanksgiving comes just a few weeks after the US midterm elections left Congress divided after the Democratic Party flipped 34 seats to take control of the House of Representatives, with Republicans keeping a majority in the Senate. 

    US President Donald Trump speaks at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 27, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    © AFP 2018 / Nicholas Kamm
    Almost 50% of Americans Believe in Trump’s 2020 Reelection – Poll

    Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress before the midterm elections, and now that the legislative branch is split, US President Donald Trump may face a new challenge in trying to get his policy agenda implemented.

    The CBS News poll took place between November 15 and 18 and surveyed 1,103 adults. It has a margin error of three percentage points.

    Related:

    Majority in US See Mueller Probe as Political, But Support Continuation - Poll
    Only 23% of Moldovan Citizens Support Potential NATO Membership - Poll
    German Right Eager to See Merkel Step Down – Poll
    Almost 50% of Americans Believe in Trump’s 2020 Reelection – Poll
    Poll Station Staffers Fail to Find Voting Machine at Detroit Precinct - Reports
    Tags:
    politics, Thanksgiving, poll, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse