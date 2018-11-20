No Wedding Ring Needed: Young Americans Increasingly Favor Cohabitation

While the concept of marriage hasn't exactly been done away with by young American couples just yet, many are beginning to favor cohabitation, new figures released by the US Census Bureau suggest.

Data collected from the 2018 Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement show that 15 percent of young adults between the ages of 25 and 34 lived with an unmarried partner, a 12 percent increase from 2008.

​And that wasn't the only age group that saw a shift in those 10 years, either. The share of people aged 18 to 24 living with unwedded partners increased 2 percent, up to 9 percent.

Noting in its findings that there were 8.5 million unmarried heterosexual couples living together, the survey found that only 20 percent of unmarried young adults between the ages of 18 and 34 were making $40,000 a year.

​Forty percent of Americans who did put a ring on it made more than that. Compared to figures from 1978, the percentage of married 18 to 34-year-olds has dropped by half, from 59 percent to 29 percent.

The survey, which has collected data for more than 60 years, also found that there are 35.7 million single-person households in 2018, amounting to 28 percent of all households. Whereas 58 years ago, single-person households only made up 13 percent of the population.