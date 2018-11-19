Register
    Mile-High Club: ‘World’s Biggest Orgy’ Being Organized in Denver, Colorado

    Society
    If a Denver-based events planner gets her way, the Mile-High City will play host to the world’s largest sex party after an attempt earlier this year in Las Vegas, Nevada, fell through.

    Pearl Derriere may play a mild-mannered events planner by day, but she actually organizes sex parties to promote sex positivity and hopes her piece de resistance will be a 1,000-person orgy in the Colorado capital, smashing the previous record of 500 people doing the nasty at once, the Mirror reported.

    "People assume sex parties are something which have surfaced very recently," she told the publication. "The truth is, they have always existed; they've just been underground and under our noses the whole time."

    "I hope our huge event can change that, and we can lead a sex positive revolution!"

    Pearl, 29, said she's been into group sex and non-monogamous relationships since 2012, when she discovered her love for the practices while working as a burlesque dancer. Describing her first sex party as jarring, she "soon realized it was just like any other party, with people chatting and dancing, too."

    Pearl started her own company in 2016, Menage Life, to organize the events, which she told the Daily Mail she attends once a month.

    So what are the rules, if you want to come to this sexfest? Bring a friend, for one, and leave the phone at home.

    "To make sure that people are accounted for and not too drunk and messy, we only let people in to parties if they come with a friend or partner. That way, if someone passes out or makes other people uncomfortable, we can alert whoever they came with," she told the Mirror.

    "Being filmed is also a worry at orgies — so no one is allowed in with recording devices or mobile phones. We need a trusting environment for everyone to have fun."

    Noting that protection is an absolute must for the event, she said, "I get tested for STIs — sexually transmitted infections — every six months, and the results are always clear."

    Derriere's Menage Life company tried to organize a record-breaking orgy earlier this year in Las Vegas, but it fell through when the Embassy Suites Hotel pulled out in the weeks leading up to the event, as Sputnik reported in June.

