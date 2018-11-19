Register
19 November 2018
    Visitor looks at Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's work Harlequin Head with Mask (1971) displayed at Bulgarian National Gallery of Foreign Art in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008

    Picasso's 'Harlequin Head' Found in Romania is Fake - Reports

    © AP Photo / Petar Petov
    Seven famous paintings by Picasso, Monet, Gauguin, Matisse, and Lucian Freud were stolen from the Kunsthal Museum in Rotterdam, the Netherlands in 2012 during a robbery.

    A writer from Romania, who found Picasso's "Harlequin Head" in the woods, has stated she received a letter explaining that the artwork she passed to the authorities was a prank made by two Belgian artists amid a project called "True Copy" assigned to the notorious Dutch forger Geert Jan Jansen.

    "Part of this performance was prepared in silence in the course of the past few months, with a view to bringing back Picasso's 'Tete d'Arlequin'," two Belgian directors in Antwerp wrote on their website.

    There were no further statements from the company on the matter.

    READ MORE: Pablo Picasso: Pacifist Who Boycotted the Uranium Dealers — Analyst

    Pablo Picasso suns himself on a boat on the beach at Golfe Juan in Vallauris on the French Riviera on March 10, 1948.
    © AP Photo /
    Picasso Painting Stolen by Nazis Fetches $45 Million at New York Auction
    Earlier, public prosecutor Augustin Lazar stated that Romanian authorities had received a painting that 'might be' one of the stolen artworks, adding it needed to be further examined.

    The experts have been checking if the picture is indeed Picasso's "Harlequin Head" which is estimated to be worth 800,000 euros ($915,000).

    About a week ago, Dutch writer of Romanian origin Mira Feticu who wrote a novel about the 2012 heist in Rotterdam, received an anonymous letter with instructions of how to reach a forest in eastern Romania where the picture was hidden. The writer found the work and handed it over to the authorities, who stated it might be Picasso's painting.

    Tags:
    prank, painting, art, Pablo Picasso, Romania
