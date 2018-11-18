WATCH Porn Ruin Otherwise Perfect Police Arrest Being Broadcast Live on TV

A lot of things can go wrong when arresting a suspect, but what police officers filming for a live documentary didn't expect was that an adult movie playing in the background would ruin their “show.”

Officers with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, filming their everyday work for a documentary called "Live PD," were caught in an awkward situation while arresting a young woman suspected of breaking into an adult shop.

As police officers were explaining to her what was going to happen next, sounds of a sexual nature interrupted their work on camera, shifting everyone's attention to a TV playing a show probably no less entertaining than "Live PD."

Livepd name a better combo then heroin and porn #livepd pic.twitter.com/ufecAWtUbe — ripesyrup (@ripesyrup) November 17, 2018

Still, the officers were quick to locate the remote and switch off the source of the distracting moaning. A statement published later by the Therapy K9 Unit for the Sheriff's Office noted that police officers see and hear many things in the course of their service and suggested that "sometimes you just have to laugh" at the awkwardness of a situation.