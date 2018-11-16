Photo of Hitler Hugging Girl He Knew Was Jewish Fetches Thousands at Auction

Maryland's Alexander Historical Auction sold a 1933 photo of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler embracing a young girl of Jewish heritage this week for more than $11,000.

Sold on Tuesday to an undisclosed buyer, the photo was purchased for a whopping $11,520. The auction house initially estimated that the item would sell anywhere between $7,500 and $10,000.

The smiling girl has been identified as Rosa Bernile Nienau, who was either five or six at the time that the image was snapped at Hitler's Berghof mountainside retreat, and according to the auction house, Nienau was known as the "Fuhrer's child."

© Courtesy of the Alexander Auction House Maryland's Alexander Auction House sells image of Adolf Hitler with Rosa Bernile Nienau, a young Jewish girl who became his "sweetheart."

The image also includes an inscription by Hitler which reads, "The dear and [considerate?] Rosa Nienau Adolf Hitler Munich, the 16th June 1933." It even includes the addition of nine edelweiss flowers and four-leaf clovers, which were reportedly added on by Bernile.

"Soon after their introduction, it was discovered that the girl was one-quarter Jewish, yet Hitler refused to sever his relationship with her until years later," the auction house explains in the item's bio, noting that the pair met in 1933 during a group celebration of Hitler's birthday.

Per the auction house, Bernile and her family saw their access to the Berghof revoked after Reichsminister Martin Bormann became aware of Bernile's "lack of ‘pure' German blood." Bernile later died on October 5, 1943 at the age of 17 from spinal polio.

This, however, wasn't the first Hitler-related item that Alexander Historical Auction has sold. Last year, it sold a telephone used by Hitler for $243,000.