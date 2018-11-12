Register
03:08 GMT +312 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A TSA officer looks at a simulated image from a new backscatter X-ray machine

    ‘A Tangled Web’: Capitol Hill and Fed Keep Pot Outlawed as States Relax Laws

    © AP Photo/ Nati Harnik
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The relaxation of marijuana laws across US states has travelers confused about traveling with their pot.

    While airports in Denver, Colorado; as well as in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, don't allow pot in their facilities, Los Angeles International (LAX) in California, one of the world's busiest airports, allows travelers over the age of 21 to carry marijuana. Similarly, Washington's Sea-Tac and Oregon's Portland International airports also allow weed within the confines of the area. 

    Cannabis
    CC0
    UK Going to Pot: Medicinal Cannabis Now Available on NHS via Prescription

    "It's a tangled web, for sure," said Dave Bannard, an attorney with Kaplan Kirsch & Rockwell LLP in Boston, who handles cases related to marijuana in airports, cited by Bloomberg.

    "Airports are having to come to grips with this in a way that nobody expected a few years ago," Bannard noted.

    However, across all airports in the US, personal weed is not allowed beyond the TSA security checkpoint, as the plant remains a "Schedule 1" drug under US law, alongside MDMA, heroin and methamphetamines.

    According to Bloomberg, Portland police have responded to 83 calls related to travelers carrying marijuana in airports this year, compared to 74 last year. Los Angeles police spokesperson Rob Pedregon told Bloomberg that there is an increase in the number of TSA calls regarding pot.

    "We've actually seen more of an increase in the checked luggage from people who don't really understand [California law,]" Pedregon said. "They go into the dispensaries and they say, ‘Oh, give me five pounds to take home to Texas with me."

    "If you don't get searched, it doesn't mean you didn't break the law, it just means you got away with something-it's like bringing in Cuban cigars from Montreal," Bannard added.

    ‘Amnesty boxes' have been installed at several locations in the Las Vegas airport, Bloomberg reported, in which those who forgot to leave their weed at home can safely dispose of it.

    Last month, Canada became the second country in the world, after Uruguay, to fully legalize recreational marijuana for domestic sale and consumption. The cultural shift has induced US and Canadian governments to issue travel reminders regarding marijuana laws in America.

    "If a traveler is found to be coming to the US for reason related to the marijuana industry, they may be deemed inadmissible," US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement last month. However, those who work in the marijuana industry but are visiting the US for an unrelated business "will generally be admissible to the US."

    "I would say, as a general matter: Tell the truth, but answer questions like you're in a deposition. Answer the question truthfully and narrowly," Stanley Jutkowitz, a Washington attorney, told Bloomberg.

    Traveling with marijuana or working in the industry could result in one's removal from the Transportation Security Agency's (TSA's) PreCheck or other US Trusted Traveler programs that speed up security check ins. 

    Head of Advocacy and Policy with the leading children’s rights organisation said that the problem of children being trafficked and then forced into working in the illegal drugs trade is not new to the UK.
    © East News / PhotoNonStop RM
    UK Cannabis 'Black Economy' Estimated at 6 Billion Pounds Annually - Pundit

    "As marijuana remains an illegal drug in the US, the use of it or involvement in the industry could make a person ineligible for Trusted Traveler membership," CBP spokesperson Stephanie Malin told Bloomberg.

    In January 2017, former US Attorney general Jeff Sessions revoked an Obama-era policy that allowed legal marijuana businesses to flourish, which could have negative consequences on the burgeoning cannabis market.

    Sessions repealed the Cole memo, a document prohibiting federal law enforcement officials from intervening in marijuana sales in states where the practice is legal. The repeal of the memo shifted federal policy from the previous hands-off approach of the Obama administration to allowing federal prosecutors across the US to individually decide how to allocate resources, potentially bringing charges for pot possession, distribution and cultivation, including in states where the prohibition on the plants use has been lifted.

    Related:

    I'd Like to Buy the World a Toke? Coca-Cola Reportedly Eyeing Pot-Infused Drinks
    Bad Day for Tesla: Executives Quit While Air Force Processes Musk Smoking Pot
    ‘Incredible Potential’: Big Beverage Wants In After Canada Pot Legalization
    Honey Pot: RAF Staffer Leaks F-35 Secrets on Tinder - Report
    That Sigh of Relief: Luxembourg Joins Other EU Nations Legalizing Medical Pot
    Tags:
    pot, security, airport, TSA, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse