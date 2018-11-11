Cat Mummies, Rare Mummified Scarab Beetles Found in Tombs in Egypt (PHOTOS)

Seven sarcophagi, some of them dating back more than 6,000 years, have been discovered in a pyramid complex in Saqqara, south of the Egyptian capital, archaeology officials from the Ministry of Antiquities have announced.

Over 200 mummies of cats, over 200 mummies of scarabs, as well as several mummies of cobras and alligators, have been found in the tombs.

The discovery was made by an Egyptian archaeological mission during excavation work that began in April, according to Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany.

During the work, archaeologists extracted more than a thousand small amulets from the soil.

To reach the findings, the researchers had to remove more than 350 cubic meters of soil.

The cult of animals flourished extensively in ancient Egypt, with some of the archaeological artefacts related to this dating back to the period of the ancient kingdom, partly to the new period, meaning they are at least several thousand years old. The cult was finally abolished under the Romans.