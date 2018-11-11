Cat Mummies, Rare Mummified Scarab Beetles Found in Tombs in Egypt (PHOTOS)

Over 200 mummies of cats, over 200 mummies of scarabs, as well as several mummies of cobras and alligators, have been found in the tombs.
The discovery was made by an Egyptian archaeological mission during excavation work that began in April, according to Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany.
A new #discovery in #Saqqara #today reveals tens of #cats #mummies and #statues of the #cat #goddess #Bastet pic.twitter.com/DYswenyBXM— Ministry of Antiquities-Arab Republic of Egypt (@AntiquitiesOf) 10 ноября 2018 г.
During the work, archaeologists extracted more than a thousand small amulets from the soil.
#Discovery Unique #Discovery in #Saqqara #Giza #Egypt #mummies of #scarabs #AncientEgypt pic.twitter.com/FkCA9HxY5P— Ministry of Antiquities-Arab Republic of Egypt (@AntiquitiesOf) 10 ноября 2018 г.
To reach the findings, the researchers had to remove more than 350 cubic meters of soil.
A #collection of #gilded wooden #statues depicting the physical features of #Lions, a #cow, and a #Falcon was unearthed in #Saqqara along with a #crocodile #coffin with its #mummy and a #painted #coffin of #two #COBRA with #mummies. #Discovery pic.twitter.com/sHOBChTg4e— Ministry of Antiquities-Arab Republic of Egypt (@AntiquitiesOf) 10 ноября 2018 г.
The cult of animals flourished extensively in ancient Egypt, with some of the archaeological artefacts related to this dating back to the period of the ancient kingdom, partly to the new period, meaning they are at least several thousand years old. The cult was finally abolished under the Romans.
