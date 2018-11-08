Register
01:19 GMT +308 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Southwest airlines plane lands at Chicago's Midway Airport in Chicago on Sepetmber 24, 2015.

    Violinist Booted From Southwest Airlines for Failing to Check in $80K Instrument

    © AFP 2018 / KAREN BLEIER
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 02

    American violinist Emmanuel Borowsky was forced to deplane from his Baltimore-bound flight this week after Southwest Airlines' flight staff left him with no other option after suggesting he simply check his 1894 Gustave Bernardel, an $80,000 violin, when no space could be found for it in the cabin.

    Troubled notes began sounding for Borowsky on Monday after he boarded his flight at New Hampshire's Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and failed to find any space in the overhead bin to store his pricey instrument, according to radio network Classic FM.

    After reaching out to staff to inquire whether it would be OK to place the instrument in an empty seat, he was told that his only options were to either take another flight or put his violin in checked baggage.

    With the flight staff disregarding his suggestion, Borowsky was ultimately removed from the flight and placed on another, which led to him missing a day's worth of professional engagements in Maryland.

    This picture taken on April 29, 2014 shows Japanese air carrier Japan Airlines planes parked on the tarmac at Tokyo's Haneda airport
    © AFP 2018 / Yoshikazu TSUNO
    Japan Airlines Pilot Arrested at Heathrow Airport for Being Drunk - Reports

    Speaking with Classic FM, Borowsky indicated that the crew were "completely unwilling to assist" and "weren't willing to be reasonable."

    "I've flown multiple times, and both the airline and the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] have normally been really accommodating to all musicians and their instruments," he told the network. "I've never had an issue before."

    The professional musician also took to Facebook about the matter, writing that the idea of checking his violin "is an absolute non option."

    "I was disappointed not only with their decision, but their handling of the matter. It lacked compassion and understanding," he wrote. "Furthermore, because the next flight is overbooked, the earliest I will be out of here is over 6 hours after my original flight."

    Although Borowsky was scheduled to take the next flight out, he ended up being removed from that flight as well after a traveler with priority boarding status took his spot. He eventually managed to make his way out of the Granite State after boarding a 2:30 p.m. flight. His original flight was scheduled to depart at 7 a.m. local time.

    You’re Flat! High-Brow Bears Flee from Violin
    © YouTube/ViralHog
    You’re Flat! High-Brow Bears Flee from Violin

    "They even went so far as to joke with me, saying I delayed the first flight. I've flown with Southwest Airlines many times — they're one of my preferred airlines, I would say," Borowsky said.

    "In general, a lot of good has already been done with what the FAA does in terms of accommodation for musicians. I think this was maybe more of a case of one individual who was unwilling to help."

    A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines told Sputnik Wednesday that the musician was "among the very last to board the full flight," noting that by the time he went to look for overhead space, it was too late.

    The airliner added that its guidelines clearly state that "musical instruments must be stowed in specific locations per regulations, and the option of purchasing a seat for a musical instrument, if needed, is detailed."

    Southwest officials are currently attempting to get in contact with Borowsky to discuss the incident and offer their apologies.

    Related:

    US Airline Told Customer to Take Feces-Covered Seat or ‘Be Left Behind’ (PHOTOS)
    Irish Airline Ryanair Cancels About 250 Flights Over Strikes – Reports
    No-Deal Brexit May Have Negative Effect on European Airline Companies - Moody's
    CIA Used Criminal Probe of US Airline for 'Torture Flights' - Commission
    ‘We Are Not Pushovers': Indian Star Accuses Australian Airline of Racism (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    violin, Southwest Airlines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse