Famous Celebrity Fitness Trainer Found Dead in LA

Mandy Blank, a famous fitness trainer whose clients included celebrities like Matt LeBlanc and Jared Leto, was found unresponsive at her apartment in Los Angeles on Monday.

According to TMZ, the police were called to Blank’s residence by her housekeeper who discovered the fitness trainer unconscious.

The responding paramedics were unable to resuscitate Blank and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

While no drugs or alcohol were found at the scene, and the police at the moment have no suspicions, an autopsy and a toxicology report will soon be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.