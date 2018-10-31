Barbwire-Wrapped Bat Akin to ‘The Walking Dead' Prop Found in UK (PHOTOS)

Although a police chase last week in the UK's Essex ended with the suspects fleeing the scene on foot, officers made an eyebrow-raising discovery after searching the inside of their ditched getaway vehicle.

The dumped vehicle, which was recovered by law enforcement authorities in South Ockendon, Essex, on Saturday, turned up several weapons, including a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire that bears more than just a passing resemblance to a certain bat used on popular zombie-filled US TV series "The Walking Dead."

— Paul Glensman (@PCPaulGlensman) October 28, 2018

​The find was shared on social media by Essex police officer Paul Glensman, who, of course, tagged actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whose character Negan uses a similar bat as his weapon of choice on the show. To many "Walking Dead" fans, the bat is known as "Lucille."

"Some nasty items found inside [the vehicle]," Glensman wrote. "Glad these have at least been taken off the streets tonight. Enquiries now begin!."

Within minutes, Morgan replied to the tweet, writing, "I'm in Georgia USA!!" Glensman later responded by jokingly stating that that the actor had been removed as a potential suspect in the investigation.

— Paul Glensman (@PCPaulGlensman) October 28, 2018

​Essex police issued a statement on Sunday, noting that an official investigation to determine the identities of the suspects was ongoing.