Register
22:31 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Exclusion zone on eve of 27th anniversary of Chernobyl disaster

    Man-Made Spookiness: Ghost Towns Around the World (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik / Alexei Furman
    Society
    Get short URL
    230

    With Halloween season descending upon the world, Sputnik compiled a brief list of locations which, while probably not being literally haunted, turned into ghost towns.

    Here’s a brief tour of some of the more notable human settlements across the globe that were abandoned by their inhabitants for some reason or other.

    Pripyat

    The town of Pripyat, located in the modern-day Ukraine, was evacuated in a hurry in the wake of Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster, with its empty streets and houses now standing as testament to one of the worst man-made disasters in history.

    Exclusion zone on eve of 27th anniversary of Chernobyl disaster
    © Sputnik / Alexei Furman
    Exclusion zone on eve of 27th anniversary of Chernobyl disaster

    Kayakoy

    Once a lively community in Turkey populated by both Anatolian Muslims and Greek Orthodox Christians, the village of Kayakoy became deserted following the Greco-Turkish War of 1919-1922 and the subsequent population exchange between the two countries.

    Kayaköyü
    CC0
    Kayaköyü

    Tkvarcheli

    The coal mining town of Tkvarcheli, located in Abkhazia, boasted a population of nearly 22,000 by 1989. The War in Abkhazia however dealt a severe blow to the city, driving it into decline and leaving large parts of the settlement desolate.

    Aerial view of the town of Tkvarcheli in Abkhazia
    CC0 /
    Aerial view of the town of Tkvarcheli in Abkhazia

    Al Ula

    Founded over two thousand years ago, the city of Al Ula – a walled community of some 800 mud-brick and stone houses in Saudi Arabia- was vacated by the last of its residents in 1980s.

    The old town of Al Ula, Saudi Arabia
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Pteropus conspicillatus / The old town of Al Ula, Saudi Arabia
    The old town of Al Ula, Saudi Arabia

    San Juan Parangaricutiro

    The village of San Juan Parangaricutiro in Mexico was destroyed during the formation of the Parícutin volcano in 1943, with only a scant few buildings surviving a barrage of volcanic ash and lava.

    San Juan Parangaricutir
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Luis López Franco / San Juan Parangaricutir
    San Juan Parangaricutir

    Related:

    'Frighteningly Cool': Ghost Town Inspires Ideas for Real-Life Westworld
    Ghost Town Remains Frozen Decades After Collapse of Soviet Nuclear Project
    Welcome to Chernobyl! First Hostel Opens in Famous Ghost Town
    Tags:
    ruins, town, desolate, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Abkhazia, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse