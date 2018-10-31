Register
21:25 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    GazVoda

    Alternative to Coca-Cola: Soviet-Style Soda Takes on Turkish Tastebuds

    © Photo: gazvodatr/Instagram
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Russo-Turkish entrepreneur is prepared to commence a cola war in Turkey; her soda brand GazVoda features natural syrups like Duchess pear, estragon, bergamot, vanilla and pomegranate.

    Although Muslim Turkey is only known for one brewer, Efes, it can boast a wide variety of soft drinks. While a wide domestic range of 'gazoz' soda brands predominated in past decades, many have proven unable to compete with the heavyweights of international sugar water, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

    While Turkey was still gulping down gazoz in the seventies, the neighboring Soviet Caucasus was offering compatriots from throughout the country soft drinks like pear soda and tarhun, which became an instant hit. Now one Russo-Turkish entrepreneur hopes to introduce Turkey to a new array of foreign flavors with the Soviet-style soda GazVoda.

    Syuzana Askarova, daughter of a Russian mother and a Turkish father, has decided to bring Soviet-style soda flavors to Turkey. She's started a small shop selling different flavors of soda in Kadıköy, an Istanbul neighborhood on the Asian side of the Bosporus known for its nightlife. Syuzana started to sell the drink at various events and music festivals, and soon the woman noticed that GazVoda had sparked the interest of locals.

    Soviet People Had Fun, Too
    © Sputnik / Yuriy Lushin
    Soviet People Had Fun, Too
    14
    Askarova told Sputnik of the drink's history, as well as her promotional plans and activities. She also explained why GazVoda has every chance to surpass its American rival in terms of popularity.

    "We've done some market research, and then started to sell the drink at festivals and Armenian foundation meetings. That was the first step, to get the locals to taste the new soda. The soda-making process using some colored syrups has turned out to be of most interest. Our soda flavors are something that Turkey hasn't seen or tasted before; so, when people have tasted our drink, they loved it," Syuzana said.

    According to Askarova, GazVoda differs from Turkish soda; it has different and far more intense flavors. The shop also sells non-alcoholic mulled wine and winter teas that are perfect for chilly weather. The woman also plans to add some more flavors to her array of drinks; Turkey will get the chance to taste chocolate and vanilla-flavored soda after the New Year.

    "In the Soviet times, that soda was the only carbonated drink we had. Unfortunately, today we don't have a number of things we used to have in our childhood. As for GazVoda, our goal is to try and recreate that high-quality Soviet-style soda flavor. Our flavors are unique; they're all based on Russian recipes. We've got a lot of Russian customers. When entering the shop people can't but wonder whether it's the same soda they used to love back in their childhood," she says.

    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    © Sputnik / Boris Kavashkin
    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    21
    Askarova says their main idea was to educate Turks about the cultural aspects of Soviet history; to show them the lifestyle and eating habits of the period.

    "The drink has a really interesting history. In 1952, US President Henry Truman sent a box full of Coke bottles to Stalin; back then there was a tradition of preparing small presents bearing certain meanings. Russian state officials loved the drink, but, of course, selling something American was out of question in the Soviet Union, so they decided to come up with a similar drink that had to have a truly Soviet brand name… The drink got a lot of State support and it was soon sold in every Soviet Republic. Even though the Soviet Union collapsed, some countries still sell the famous drink," Askarova said.

    According to Askarova, during the Soviet Union's final years, the Soviet soda was even marketed in the US. However, GazVoda was thought to be an American product as its history isn't known there.

    "Some of my US friends think that we export our soda from America. The thing is that a lot of people just don't seem to know the story of our product. Moreover, there is some pressure in the US in this regard, to present GazVoda as a domestic product," the woman said.

    As for Askarova's plans, she wants to add some more Russia-style flavors to the line: "We're going to have three or four kinds of Russian desserts and two different kinds of Russian pierogis. We're going to sell some famous and beloved Russian desserts that the Turkish customer has never seen before. We want to start celebrating Russian Old New Year here, and thus increase our popularity," she concluded.

    Tags:
    drinks, soda, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse