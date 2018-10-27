WATCH: Argentine Dad Beats Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Daughter

A 15-year-old girl's step-father took matters into his own hands recently after finding out that the teenager had been receiving sexually suggestive text messages from her 30-year-old physical education teacher.

According to Argentine news outlet Todo Noticias, the brutal series of events unfolded after the teenager's mother was checking her daughter's phone. WhatsApp conversations reportedly revealed that the teacher, identified as Jorge Cruceño, had been sending the teenager messages since September 10.

The unidentified mother then quickly informed her partner before the pair headed over to the Commercial Female School Santa Marta in San Juan, Argentina, to get to the bottom of the issue. After spotting Cruceño, however, it was go time for the father.

​The school's surveillance cameras captured the moment that the enraged father delivered more than 20 punches — and few kicks for added measure — to the accused instructor. The fight was called to an end after other school employees stepped into the hallway to see what was causing all the commotion.

Cruceño threw no punches throughout the entire 13-second beatdown. A puddle of blood is seen on the floor afterward where the teacher is bent over, trying to regain his composure.

Photos shared by local media outlets show the teacher with deep wounds to his face and forearms. He was later treated by paramedics before deciding to file his own complaint with the local police station.

Authorities are investigating both cases presently.