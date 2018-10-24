Register
00:27 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man passes by the New York Stock Exchange in New York's financial district. File photo.

    2018 Gains Wiped Out: Dow Falls 608 Points as October Losses Mount

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    Society
    Get short URL
    8110

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 600 points Wednesday amid a sharp drop in tech shares. The fall has erased all remaining gains made by the market in 2018.

    In addition to the Dow's plunge, the S&P 500 fell 3 percent, also turning negative for the year, and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 4.4 percent.

    Wall Street
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Negative Nightmare: US Stocks Dive For Second Day In a Row

    Overall, the Dow has declined by 7.1 percent in October, S&P by 8.9 percent and the Nasdaq by 11.7 percent.

    The share values of several tech giants all fell on Wednesday, including Facebook (down 5.41 percent), Amazon (down 5.91 percent), Google's parent company Alphabet (down 5.17 percent), AT&T (down 8.08 percent) and Netflix (down 9.4 percent).

    AP reported that more than 100 S&P 500 companies are expected to report strong third quarter results this week, and every sector except communications services is expected to show growth. AT&T, however, reported a 7.5 percent drop in quarterly results.

    "An increasingly murky macro picture is clouding the 2019 earnings outlook, leaving investors to largely shrug off a solid start to the third quarter earnings season," Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell, told CNBC. 

    Sochi, Russia. May 2, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel.
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Putin, Merkel Discussed Overcoming Negative Trends on World Financial Markets - Kremlin

    While stocks rallied on Tuesday, industrial manufacturing giant Caterpillar reported a 7.5 percent decrease in quarterly earnings that day, causing a 10 percent fall in its stock values, and 3M conglomerate fell by 4.4 percent, which FBC Securities chief market strategist Jeremy Klein told CNBC still weighed heavily on markets today.

    "[There's] carnage pretty much everywhere," Klein said. "I think tech is just caught up in it today."

    Related:

    US Stocks Dive For Second Day In a Row
    Dow Sinks 800 Points as Tech Stocks Slide
    Tesla Stocks Nosedive After CEO Elon Musk Details Take-Private Tweet
    Tags:
    fall, stocks, tech companies, Dow Jones Index, down
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse