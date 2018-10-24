Register
22:55 GMT +324 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A silicone sex doll is displayed on March 5, 2018 in a room of a brothel like establishment in Paris where customers can pay for sexual intercourse with dolls, the first of its kind in France

    ‘Dehumanized Act of Sex Buying’: Texas County Bans Sex Bot Brothels

    © AFP 2018 / JOEL SAGET
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On Tuesday, the Harris County Commissioners Court in Houston, Texas, unanimously adopted rules to ban sex “robot brothels” from opening within the county’s boundaries.

    The Harris County Attorney's Office was already considering more strict regulation of sexually oriented businesses in the area before Toronto-based KinkySdollS expressed interest in launching a brothel in Houston. 

    Realbotix sex doll
    © Photo: realbotix/instagram
    First Owner of Harmony Sex Robot Shares His Experience (VIDEO)

    The sexbot firm opened its first facility near Toronto last year, where half an hour with a doll sporting synthetic skin and a fully articulated skeleton costs $60. In September, Yuva Gavriel, the founder of KinkySdollS, said that he was planning to open 10 locations throughout the United States by 2020, Sputnik previously reported.

    Earlier this month, the Houston City Council issued a "red tag" to suspend the construction of the first sexbot brothel in Texas. City reporters stated that building inspectors had determined that KinkySdollS lacked the permits required for demolition and construction at the location of a former hair salon in the Galleria area of Houston.

    In order to continue the work, the company would have to "apply for a demolition permit and submit [the] permit," a spokesperson from the mayor's office revealed earlier this month, Sputnik reported.

    Although the sexbot company has not expressed any interest in opening a brothel in Harris County, court members said they wanted to eliminate the potential of that occurring in the future, the Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday.

    Assistant County Attorney Celena Vinson told the Chronicle that the county mirrored the language used by Houston's legal department when writing the regulations.

    "We wanted to address the sex robot shop that was allegedly going to open in the city, and wanted to ensure our regulations were consistent with what the city of Houston was doing," Vinson said.

    The regulations now define sex dolls like the ones offered by the Toronto firm as "anthropomorphic devices" that cannot legally be rented out to customers. However, residents of the city and county are free to purchase such devices to use in their own homes.

    Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez commended the new rules, which take effect January 1, stating that they will now allow deputies to concentrate on shutting down red light businesses that operate secretly.

    "Before, everything was lumped together and was ambiguous," Gonzalez said. "Now, that's no longer the case." 

    Robots in a lab of a doll factory
    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    Dolls to the Rescue! Inventor Explains How Robot Sex Saved His Marriage

    A vice squad made up of seven deputies and a sergeant will collaborate with Houston police to enforce the rules.

    Elijah Rising, a Houston-based non-profit organization that seeks to put an end to sex trafficking, has launched a Change.org petition, "Keep Robot Brothels Out of Houston," having secured almost 14,000 signatures as of October 24.

    "As a nonprofit whose mission is to end sex trafficking, we have seen the progression as sex buyers go from pornography to strip clubs to purchasing sex — robot brothels will ultimately harm men, their understanding of healthy sexuality and increase the demand for the prostitution and sexual exploitation of women and children," the petition reads.

    According to the organization, such brothels will only "create an expansion of the already dehumanized act of sex buying."

    KinkySdollS did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

    Related:

    Stormy Daniels Has Licensed Her Face and Body to Sex Robot Company
    Henry is Here to Please: New Details of Male Sex Robot Revealed
    In Russia With Love: First Sex Robot Brothel to Open in Moscow
    Dolls to the Rescue! Inventor Explains How Robot Sex Saved His Marriage
    Best Mate? WATCH World's First Male Sex Robot Who Can Also Tell a Joke
    Tags:
    ban, regulation, brothel, sex, Houston, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse