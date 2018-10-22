Register
    Model Gigi Hadid displays a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show inside the Grand Palais, in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.

    Hadid, Jenner Confirmed for VS Fashion Show Despite Racism, Ratings Claims

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Society
    0 21

    Some of the catwalk models for the glitter-heavy extravaganza have now been confirmed. An American shoes designer Brian Atwood, who's responsible for the models' shoes this year, posted images of two models on his Instagram page, confirming their participation in VSFS 2018.

    American models Gigi Hadid — with over 43 million followers on Instagram — and Kendall Jenner — over 96 million followers — were both confirmed to walk the New York catwalk for the lingerie brand.

    Hadid, who was reportedly involved in a racism row last year, skipped the 2017 show that took place in Shanghai. She allegedly had to pull out last minute after her Chinese visa was denied, after claims she mocked Asian people.

    A video showing Hadid holding a statue of Buddha to her face and squinting appeared online.

    Hadid then tweeted she won't be able to walk for Victoria's Secret in Shanghai.

    Controversy is not a new domain to the American model of Palestinian-Dutch descent. In May 218, she was criticized for a Vogue Italia magazine cover where she was accused of being photoshopped to appear 'more black.'

    In 2016, Hadid co-hosted the American Music Awards and made an impression of the then US First Lady to be Melania Trump, imitating her Easter European accent.

    Hadid had since then apologized for the incident.

    However, social media users responding to the announcement of Hadid and Jenner walking for VSFS 2018 were not very apologetic.

    "Honey it's all about rating and exposure, there so many models last year that maybe u think would be capable than kendall, but sadly last year was the worst rating that vs ever had, so what do u think?" a user said, commenting on Atwood's Instagram post on Kendal Jenner.

    "Nooo, we are going to watch it, and mock on how unsexy she is," another user said.

    Rumors have of Hadid and Jenner getting picked by the fashion show organizers due to their popularity on social media have surfaced since their first time on the VS catwalk.

    Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, in New York.
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Other users online however expressed joy at the announcement.

    "Omg I'm so excited to see!!!" and "Good for you Kendall, you're beautiful inside and out" were among comments posted on Instagram.

    The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (VSFS) will take place in New York this year, following the brand's previous events in London, Paris, Miami, Losa Angeles and Shanghai. 

    Tags:
    Victoria's Secret, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner
