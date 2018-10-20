MH370 'Crash Site' in Jungle Reportedly Swarmed With Meth-High Illegal Loggers

The Wilson brothers have organized an expedition into a Cambodian jungle to check if the image of the plane, which Ian earlier located on Google Maps, is actually the crash site of MH370 flight that went missing in 2014.

An expat has warned the two sleuths, Ian Wilson and his brother Jack, who are planning to venture into the Cambodian jungle in search of Flight MH370's remains, that the area they intend to visit is sometimes full of illegal loggers who "would not be pleased to see white guys wandering around with recording equipment," The Daily Star reported, citing the expat's emails to Wilson.

© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan Body of Missing MH370 Reportedly Located in Cambodian Jungle

As if that was not enough, the expat also warned the brothers that the loggers are often armed with large knives and frequently on methamphetamine to stay awake. Still, the brothers, who arrived in Cambodia on October 16, haven't announced yet whether their adventure is over or whether it will go forward as originally planned.

Ian Wilson claimed to have found Flight MH370's crash site in the Cambodian jungle using Google Maps and announced an expedition to the location in order to see if his claim is correct.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in airspace between Malaysia and Vietnam. After years of unsuccessfully trying to locate the airplane's remains, the Malaysian government admitted in July 2018 that they did not know what happened to the plane.