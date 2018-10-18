Register
11:41 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A sandwich

    Diets Instead of Religion: 'Extremist' Sweden Finds New "God"

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 20

    In the absence of tradition, following a certain diet can fulfill the void left by atheism and cosmopolitanism, helping its adherents feel a sense of meaning in life, researchers say.

    In secularized nations, like Sweden and its Scandinavian peers, fixed dietary rules have become a substitute for religion with an increasing number of followers, researchers told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

    Susanne Wigorts Yngvesson, a professor of ethics at the Stockholm University of Technology, sees similarities between the willingness to follow a strict pattern of dietary rules and religion.

    "In the Christian mythos, you speak of submission as a kind of freedom. By renouncing something, sacrificing yourself and enduring suffering, you feel you're doing something good," Yngvesson told SVT.

    While requesting customized special food in a restaurant or a private party, where various people congregate, is becoming increasingly common and acceptable, Yngvesson sees similar driving forces between following a diet and professing a belief.

    "The diet can invoke a sense of meaning in life, so that you see yourself as part of a context, and feel one with a meaningful community," Yngvesson explained.

    READ MORE: Swedes Cringe as Feminist Theater Teaches Schoolkids About Female Genitalia

    Richard Tellström, an ethnologist working for Stockholm University and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, went so far as to call diets such as veganism or low-carb LCHF diet "cultural deviations." At the same time, he admitted that "extremist" Sweden is the perfect country for their followers and adherents.

    "Sweden is an extremist country," Tellström told SVT. "Here, traditions, religion and group community are significantly less important than they are in most other countries. We have very extreme values, very secular and based on common sense.

    Whereas in other countries with more traditional food culture, it is much more difficult to disengage oneself from the family or one's peers in terms of diet, in Sweden attempts to achieve happiness through various dietary deviations and eccentricities don't raise any eyebrows, he noted.

    But even in very secular countries, like Sweden, man retains a longing for something greater, something that gives meaning to life, both scientists argued, claiming that the diet can fulfill that function for many people.

    READ MORE: Record Few Children Baptized in Sweden Due to 'Demographic Change'

    Fittingly, SVT alone has run about a dozen of articles and features about various diets ranging from "environment-friendly" vegetarianism to the "health-improving" 5:2 diet and the healthy eating plate diet in the past week alone.

    Incidentally, similar ideas have been recently expressed in Denmark, where philosopher and West Jutland Folk High School principal Anders Fogh Jensen penned an opinion piece in which he claimed the cult of health to have become a "substitute religion for a people who have lost spirituality."

    "Our entire mindset has been hijacked by the health paradigm, which now does not allow us to think beyond the increasingly narrowing framework of what is right and important," Fogh Jensen wrote in the daily newspaper Berlingske, stressing that the regulations of modern life don't contain any meaningful horizons that extend beyond life itself.

    READ MORE: Denmark Will Cease to Be Lutheran by 2050 With Current Migration — Sociologist

    Scandinavia is one of the world's most secular and irreligious regions, with only one in 10 Swedes believing that religion plays an important role in daily life. This tendency extends even to worshippers themselves. One poll surprisingly found that only 15 percent of the Church of Sweden members actually believe in Jesus.

    Related:

    Losing My Religion: Record Exodus From Church of Sweden
    Tags:
    lifestyle, religion, diet, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes of the World
    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes in the World
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse