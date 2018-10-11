Register
01:34 GMT +311 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Medicaid office employee works on reports at Montefiore Medical Center

    Undocumented Immigrants’ Births Cost US Taxpayers More Than Trump Wall - Report

    © East News / AP
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 21

    While undocumented immigrants are not eligible for Medicaid, the healthcare program does pay for every child born in the US.

    More US citizens' tax money has gone to payments to undocumented migrants who gave birth on US soil than has been allocated for the construction of US President Donald Trump's border wall project, a new report that analyzes US Census Bureau data revealed.

    According to the report by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), women who crossed the border illegally gave birth to 297,000 children in 2014, which led to a total of $2.4 billion in publicly funded healthcare payments.

    An Italian border police officer escorts sub Saharan men on their way to a relocation center, after arriving in the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel at the port of Augusta, in Sicily, Italy, with hundreds of migrants aboard, rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, on Friday, June 23, 2017
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Fifty Against Two: Italian Migrants 'Punch, Kick, Ram' Policemen
    In the meantime, the funding for Trump's wall approved by the US Congress for fiscal year 2018 amounted to just $1.6 billion. The national debate over the wall project funding is set to intensify after the midterm elections, the Washington Examiner noted, adding that if President Trump fails to persuade Congress to increase the wall's funding past the $1.6 billion figure, the result may be a partial government shutdown.

    The CIS report has come up with a combined figure of $5.3 billion in Medicaid payments to both legal and undocumented immigrants, equivalent to one-fifth of the total cost of the wall project, according to the Washington Examiner.

    These findings are particularly interesting considering that technically, immigrants who enter the US illegally are not eligible for Medicaid or welfare services at all. However, in practice, "Medicaid will pay for a delivery in almost all cases if the mother is uninsured or has a low income, though some mothers without insurance may not even realize the program has paid health care providers," the CIS report reads.

    "Illegal immigrants and most new legal immigrants are ineligible for Medicaid, but the program will still cover the cost of delivery and post-partum care for these mothers for at least a few months," the report adds.

    One in five births in the United States was to an immigrant in 2014, CIS says. Data for subsequent years shows little variation.

    "Our best estimate is that legal immigrants accounted for 12.4 percent — 494,000 — of all births, and illegal immigrants accounted for 7.5 percent — 297,000," the report stated.

    CIS Research Director Steven A. Camarota commented on the findings in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

    "Paying for so many births to immigrant mothers may make sense, but the large share who can't provide for themselves without the help of American taxpayers raises the question of whether our current immigration system makes sense," he said.

    Related:

    Germany Rejects Reports About Flying Migrants to Italy After Salvini's Anger
    France's Automatic Asylum Policy for Child Migrants Raising Costly Dilemma
    UK School Slammed for 'Disturbing Brexit Propaganda' Targeting Polish Migrants
    Italian Gov't Makes the Only Realistic Solution to Migrants' Waves - Author
    UK Cabinet Backs Home Office Proposals, Favors High-Skilled Migrants
    'The City, the Country Are Ours': Migrants in Sweden Form 'Resistance' Movement
    Soros Foundation Sues Hungary Over Law Targeting NGOs Assisting Migrants
    Tags:
    taxpayers' money, illegal immigrants, birth, Medicaid, Center for Immigration Studies, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse