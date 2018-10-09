UK Man Forced to Strip, Sing Whitney Houston Songs by Criminals Over 'Drug Debt'

Two men in England were jailed for 15 years each on Tuesday after leaving "lasting scars" on their victim and his heavily-pregnant girlfriend.

Sakhawat Hussain, 35, and Andre Clarke, 30, forced their victim to strip naked and perform Whitney Houston songs. They also poured boiling water over his genitals and held a knife to the stomach of his heavily-pregnant girlfriend, threatening to cut out her baby if they weren't given drugs.

Leeds Crown Court heard the two men first visited the man at his home in Healey, Batley, back in January, following a dispute over 1kg of cocaine. They then returned to the property, when Mr. Hussain accused the victim of allegedly stealing $393,209 (£300,000) of drugs.

"The two of you were content to use violence as a form of control. Threats and coercion were used to engender obedience. You had no compunction to inflicting fear and terror upon the victim and his wider family. Physically and mentally, there is no question that this sustained and vicious attack left scars on him and will leave lasting scars upon him," the judge told the two men during the hearing.

He also described the attack as both "degrading" and "humiliating".

Britain has been bracing against a surge in crime over the last several years and a new poll showed that crime is among top concerns for Brits.

In October, the UK Home Office has launched a new government policy targeting middle-class drug users in Britain to 'crack down' on the causes of violent crime.

The Home Office's aim is a review of drug buyers and sellers, and how changing drug trade dynamics are linked to outbreaks of bloodshed.