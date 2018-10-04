Pep Squad? Cheerleader Accused of Buying Homecoming Queen Votes With Pot Treats

It seems desperate times do truly call for desperate measures, folks. For one 17-year-old cheerleader enrolled at Michigan's Hartford High School, that meant buying homecoming votes with marijuana-laced brownies.

School officials and police caught wind of the voter-buying tactic after an anonymous tip was made to OK2SAY, a state-wide hotline established for public and private schools in Michigan, according to a letter issued by Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Hubbard on Tuesday.

In the letter, Hubbard states that after an investigation was conducted by the school's principal, Dave Janicki, and his staff, it was confirmed that multiple "brownies laced with marijuana were brought into the school and distributed to several students."

"All individuals involved are being dealt with according to our District Policies and Student Handbooks. We have notified the Hartford Police Department and are assisting them in their criminal investigation of the matter," Hubbard wrote. "We will continue our unwavering commitment to make the safety of our students and staff the top priority at Hartford Public Schools."

It's unclear how students will be reprimanded.

According to Michael Prince, the investigating officer with the Hartford Police Department, the tip claimed that the cheerleader brought in brownies during Homecoming Week and shared them with athletes on the high school's football team, local station Fox 17 reported. Leftovers from that special batch were allegedly used to sway potential voters.

"I've read about things across this country. It has not happened with anything that I know of in this area," Prince told the outlet. "I've been an officer a long time, and whenever you think you've heard it all, something just about daily comes up, like, 'Wow.'"

Prince told West Michigan station WWMT that officers are investigating both the incident in which athletes were given the brownies and how they were used to obtain homecoming votes. Officials have stated that the brownies were initially brought to the school on September 26, with a total of 12 treats handed out.

The accused cheerleader is currently out of the state with her mother due to a family emergency. Prince indicated that she will be interviewed by law enforcement officials upon her return.

Whether or not the teenager won the crown is a mystery.