Register
00:16 GMT +305 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Marijuana plants on display

    Pep Squad? Cheerleader Accused of Buying Homecoming Queen Votes With Pot Treats

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 02

    It seems desperate times do truly call for desperate measures, folks. For one 17-year-old cheerleader enrolled at Michigan's Hartford High School, that meant buying homecoming votes with marijuana-laced brownies.

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 25, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Chris Wattie
    Canadian Prime Minister Says Marijuana Will Be Legal Nationwide Starting October 17
    School officials and police caught wind of the voter-buying tactic after an anonymous tip was made to OK2SAY, a state-wide hotline established for public and private schools in Michigan, according to a letter issued by Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Hubbard on Tuesday.

    In the letter, Hubbard states that after an investigation was conducted by the school's principal, Dave Janicki, and his staff, it was confirmed that multiple "brownies laced with marijuana were brought into the school and distributed to several students."

    "All individuals involved are being dealt with according to our District Policies and Student Handbooks. We have notified the Hartford Police Department and are assisting them in their criminal investigation of the matter," Hubbard wrote. "We will continue our unwavering commitment to make the safety of our students and staff the top priority at Hartford Public Schools."

    It's unclear how students will be reprimanded.

    According to Michael Prince, the investigating officer with the Hartford Police Department, the tip claimed that the cheerleader brought in brownies during Homecoming Week and shared them with athletes on the high school's football team, local station Fox 17 reported. Leftovers from that special batch were allegedly used to sway potential voters.

    "I've read about things across this country. It has not happened with anything that I know of in this area," Prince told the outlet. "I've been an officer a long time, and whenever you think you've heard it all, something just about daily comes up, like, 'Wow.'"

    Michigan man spots mysterious UFO putting on light show
    © Screenshot/ Timothy Woodruff
    Alien Rave? Michigan Man Spots Mystery UFO Putting on Light Show (VIDEO)

    Prince told West Michigan station WWMT that officers are investigating both the incident in which athletes were given the brownies and how they were used to obtain homecoming votes. Officials have stated that the brownies were initially brought to the school on September 26, with a total of 12 treats handed out.

    The accused cheerleader is currently out of the state with her mother due to a family emergency. Prince indicated that she will be interviewed by law enforcement officials upon her return.

    Whether or not the teenager won the crown is a mystery.

    Related:

    Canadian Senators Legalize Recreational Marijuana Use – Prime Minister
    Indian Lawmaker Vouches for Legalizing Marijuana
    Legalize It UK: New British Study Notes Huge Marijuana Tax Windfall
    US Authorities Take Son From Parents Who Gave Him Marijuana for Seizures
    De Blaze-io? NYC Mayor Tells Officers Not to Arrest Marijuana Smokers
    Tags:
    votes, Homecoming Week, Brownies, Marijuana, Michigan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse