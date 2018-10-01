Register
19:56 GMT +301 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    #ReebokforARegularPerson photoshoot

    Crossfit Coach Slams Reebok Russia, Shows What Russian Women Look Like

    © Photo : Anastasia Chigarinova
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 30

    A Reebok Russia ad featuring a new sports bra has come under fire from campaigners determined to break beauty and body shape stereotypes hyped up by lack of diverse female representation.

    Crossfit and healthy lifestyle coach Anastasia Chigarinova was put off by advertisements for the PureMove Bra by Reebok in Russia, which featured a series of similarly-built women, modelling it.

    In contrast to the company's ad campaign launched in the US, UK, Canada, France and other countries that showed regular women, as well as celebrities, of different body types and athletic build, Reebok Russia launched a different campaign.

    Reebok Russia refused to use the official advertising materials and selected three slim celebrities to promote the bra: actress Ravshana Kurkova and models Daria Malygina and Maria Minogarova.

    The move by Reebok Russia goes against the company philosophy behind the PureMove Bra campaign, which stresses the importance different sizes for different women.

    "There's no standard size-and we get that. Which is why we're offering 10 unique in-between sizes, so you can track down your perfect fit," the official Reebok campaign said.

    Reebok's approach is part of a global trend, which saw brands switching from celebrity-centered campaigns to including diverse shapes and everyday women promoting everything from lingerie to sportswear. 

    Absence of regular women in the Reebook Russia campaign raised eyebrows and prompted coach and activist Anastasia Chigarinova to launch a social protest under the hashtag #reebokнормальногочеловека ('ReebokforARegularPerson' in Russian).

    Together with a group of women who responded to her appeal, Chigarinova took part in a photoshoot featuring participants with various professional and athletic backgrounds, in hopes that it will help highlight the issue of unhealthy and narrow standards of beauty.

    #ReebokforARegularPerson photoshoot
    © Photo : Anastasia Chigarinova
    #ReebokforARegularPerson photoshoot

    "If the way we feel about our body affects our mood and our well-being, then sportswear commercials should encourage healthy exercising as opposed to the need of being a certain size," Evgenia, a lawyer who took part in the photoshoot, said.

    #ReebokforARegularPerson photoshoot
    © Photo : Anastasia Chigarinova
    #ReebokforARegularPerson photoshoot

    In a world inundated by ads that make women feel less than, a prominent number of businesses more often choose to promote a positive body image, including Nike, Dove, JCPenney and Reebok.

    For one of the photoshoot participants, the campaign, however, was not about "body positivity".

    "This shoot is about a woman's right to take care of her health without the fear of not fitting in with the imposed 'ideal' body dimensions. It is about a woman's right to exercise and love herself and her healthy weight, free from the body image ideals enforced by the fashion industry," a 32-year-old journalist, Tatiana, said.

    #ReebokforARegularPerson photoshoot
    © Photo : Anastasia Chigarinova
    #ReebokforARegularPerson photoshoot

    Another activist expressed hope that the corporate tradition of encouraging healthy lifestyle and diversity will make its way and becomes more widespread in Russia.

    "Different brands feature models in their ads, without realize the significance of the impact on people and especially teenagers. Sports are about health, loving yourself, psychical strength and willpower. Growing up all we would see in Russian and abroad were commercials with only models. This affected me a lot. Modern society has long been encouraging healthy lifestyle and diversity, not beauty stereotypes. I'd like to see it happen here as well," Ekaterina Preobrazhenskaya, a 31-year-old running coach and mother of two, said.    

    #ReebokforARegularPerson photoshoot
    © Photo : Anastasia Chigarinova
    #ReebokforARegularPerson photoshoot

    In her social protest, Ms. Chigarinova hoped that her campaign will make a difference and help tackle the perpetuated and outdated notion that "thin equals athletic, healthy and beautiful."

    Related:

    Fresh Bikini Ad Ditches Photoshop, Shows Girls of All Sizes and Shapes (VIDEO)
    Are You Beach Body Ready? Sexist Ad Fuels Witch Hunt on Gender Stereotyping
    Tags:
    ad, body image, women, health, sport, Reebok, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok