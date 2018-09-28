Briton With 'Bionic Manhood' Collapses at Home Days After Losing Virginity

Andrew Wardle, a 45-year caterer from Manchester, had a rare defect that left him without a penis - and pretty much without intimacy. He has undergone an operation which fitted him with a male sex organ created from parts of his own body, but something went wrong shortly after he had sex for the first time.

Andrew Wardle, 45, fell ill after he lost his virginity, presumably due to a malfunction in his penis — a new, bionic one, to be precise.

According to The Daily Star, the virgin-turned-lover from Greater Manchester, who was born without a penis and received a bionic member this summer, reportedly had a fever for several days and was vomiting after he had put his artificial phallus into practice.

It is unclear whether his feeling sick had to do anything with sex, but Andrew's publicist Barry Tomes told the tabloid that he didn't rule it out. "It's been quite terrifying. Their biggest worry was that the damage had been caused by having sex," he said, adding that Andrew's girlfriend was the one who found him unconscious on the floor.

Andrew Wardle was born with bladder exstrophy, a rare condition that meant his bladder had formed on the outside of his body, leaving him without a penis. He underwent an intensive 10-hour surgery, which adorned him with a £50,000 ($65,000) bionic penis. The new member was made from the muscle, nerves, and skin from Andrew's left arm and the vein in his right leg. The device, which the happy patient described as "ridiculously big," was fitted with a button to pump it up.