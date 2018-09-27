Register
19:06 GMT +327 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, singer Barbra Streisand performs at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York

    Don't Lie to Me: Barbra Streisand Disses Donald Trump in New Single

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Streisand, 76, has made a bombshell comeback after 13 years of doing primarily cover versions. "Don't Lie to Me" is a passionate ballad with a political twist, a plea for change that explicitly targets US President Donald Trump.

    Decorated artist Barbra Streisand went on the offensive in "Don't Lie to Me," her new song with what was initially meant to be "very subtle" references to President Donald Trump but turned out to be a full-fledged act of protest.

    The single, released on Thursday, is a tirade of a passionate singer who questions the nation's leader, who isn't mentioned by name, but who can be identified through lines such as, "You can build towers of bronze and gold."

    Streisand sings: "How do you win if we all lose? / You change the facts to justify / Your lips move but your words get in the way."

    "All that we built has come undone," she bemoans, echoing the regret of the Democratic Party supporters who maintain that the Trump administration has offset the achievements of his predecessors.

    The song peaks with a dramatic plea, "Can't you see we're crying? Where's the new horizon?" before asking, "How do you sleep?"

    The 76-year-old Streisand, a vocal Democrat, has been an outspoken critic of President Trump. In 2015, she pictured then Republican presidential front-runners victory as "terrifyingly scary." Earlier this year, she called him "the liar in chief, the misogynist in chief," lashing out at his siding with the likes of Bill O'Reilly, Roger Ailes, and Roy Moore — American luminaries who have faced sexual misconduct allegations.

    This not to mention her Thursday tweet, which came in response to a media report about 19 women that claimed Trump had sexually assaulted them. "Accused of sexual assault by 19 women… how did Trump get to be the President of the United States?" she wrote.

    Streisand's criticism of the US president has triggered a plethora of reactions on social media, with many internet users praising her bravery and sharing their astonishment.

    "​Once again, Barbra Streisand reinvents herself, keeps up with the times, and leaves us floored. This is amazing!" a fan wrote.

    Others were more critical of the new political song and her author.

    "Don't Lie to Me" is first new single off Streisand's forthcoming album "Walls," which she herself described as a "collection of songs reflects what's been on my mind lately, and I look forward to sharing that with you." The record follows her 2016 album of Broadway duets "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" and marks her first collection of primarily original material since 2005.

    Related:

    From Trump's Slip-Up to New Zealand's 'First Baby': 7 UN 2018 Meeting Highlights
    Twitter Loses It After Trump Says China Respects Him for His 'Very Large Brain'
    Laughed at in UN, Punched in SM: German Minister Slams Trump's 'America First'
    Trump at the UN: The Changing Place of the U.S. in Global Politics
    Beijing Refutes Trump's Accusations of Mid-Term Election Meddling
    Tags:
    Don't Lie to Me, single, walls, song, release, Barbra Streisand, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Underwater Series of Sculptures Colarium by Jason deCaires Taylor's in Maldives
    Gov't Destroys UK Artist's Unique Underwater Sculpture Park in Maldives
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse