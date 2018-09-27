Australian Police Seeking Gang of Men Who Tortured, Killed Kangaroos (PHOTO)

The Western Australia Police Force issued a news release on Wednesday, calling on local residents to contact them should they have any information regarding three suspects wanted for two incidents of animal cruelty.

The three men are wanted for two separate incidents that took place on May 19 and June 16 of this year. Video obtained by authorities show suspects on those specified dates allegedly torturing and killing two kangaroos.

The disturbing footage, which has not been released by police, shows three participants in the May recording holding down a small kangaroo and proceeding to repeatedly punch and stab the roo moments after setting it on fire, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. A second video of this incident shows the same kangaroo being shot in the head with a.22 caliber firearm.

The June 16 video, which was initially shared on Snapchat, shows a member from the same group stabbing a kangaroo as it attempts to run away. As the sole attacker proceeds to beat and stab the animal, others are heard laughing and encouraging the act. In both incidents, suspects used brass knuckles to punch the animals.

"I've seen the videos and honestly, in my 17 years of policing, it's one of the most disturbing things I have seen, hands down," Joondalup Police Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Giuffre told the publication. "It's graphic, it's disturbing, it's cowardly."

Police were made aware of the attacks earlier this month after arresting a fourth man whose face appears pixelated in photos released by officials this week. The unidentified man was arrested for a separate investigation and has since agreed to assist police on this case, according to officials. Red flags were raised after police seized his phone, which contained the recordings.

In the release, police described the first person of interest as being between "20-30 years of age, fair skinned, medium build with dark facial hair," who was "wearing a black beanie with a white emblem on the front and a black hooded top."

The second man is between 25 and 30 years of age, fair skinned, solidly build with short brown hair and clean shaven. The third suspect is within the same age range, but described as having a "medium build with facial hair."

The latest incident of animal cruelty comes after authorities in Australia arrested a 20-year-old man in Victoria for intentionally mowing down a mob of emus with his vehicle.