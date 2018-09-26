Racial Slurs Go Flying During Chicago Cubs' Hispanic Heritage Night (VIDEOS)

After the Chicago Cubs lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 during Monday night's baseball game in the Windy City, fists went flying in the stands as fans brawled and hurled racial slurs.

The incident, which took place on the same night the Cubs were hosting Hispanic Heritage Night at Wrigley Field, involved half a dozen Cubs fans and handful of security guards who repeatedly attempted to break the fighters apart. Footage of the brawl was recorded by Chicago fan Danny Rockett, who hosts a podcast called "The Son Ranto Show."

The first video, shared by Rockett on Twitter early Tuesday, begins as the first round of the melee has already started.

​As organ music plays in the background, bystanders trying to end the boxing match can be heard yelling, "Get off him," as opponents yell out "motherf**ker" and "b*tch."

One brave soul, a man in a Cubbies letter jacket, also jumps into the fracass, repeatedly yelling, "There's no fighting in the bleachers." The unidentified man's pleas go mostly unheard, as it's not until security guards arrive on the scene that the first squabble is quashed.

The second round of the brawl breaks out moments after a man in a black shirt lashes out at a Cubbies fan, calling him a "f**king sp*c." Not one to stand down, the second man, sporting a white Cubs jersey, responds by calling his opponent a "redneck."

Rockett's first video ends as a woman in a blue Cubs jersey tells several security guards that they "will never know what it's like." Presumably, the woman was referring to the use of racial slurs.

​The second video, however, shows the same man in the black shirt from the prior recording clearly yelling out racial slurs at the group as they are ushered away from the area by stadium staffers.

"You threw the first punch. You threw the first punch. Beaners! Sp*cs!" the man in black says before spotting Rockett, who is recording his actions. "Don't record me. My unit sees that, I'm dead. My unit sees that, I'm dead."

Rockett's camera quickly drops out of focus as security guards then encircle him, telling him to refrain from recording, as he does not "have permission to videotape anybody."

"You're on private property," a guard says.

When asked by the Chicago Sun-Times what might've cause the incident, Rockett suggested that he was unsure, despite having previously told netizens on Twitter that "racism" had started it.

"I really don't know," he told the publication. "Probably just drunks going back and forth. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary really until it was a melee."

Julian Green, the spokesperson for the Cubs, told the Sun-Times that all parties involved in the fight were removed from the stadium and informed that they were not allowed to return for the remainder of 2018. No arrests or injuries were reported in relation to the fight. As for that security guard's remark about filming, Green said it was "incorrect," as there is no rule against fans filming at the stadium.

The Indiana National Guard released a statement on Wednesday, revealing that one of its soldiers was spotted in the recordings released by Rockett, local news station WISH reported.

"The statements made by this individual are not in keeping with the Army Values, and they do not reflect the views or beliefs of the United States Armed Forces, and specifically, the Indiana National Guard," the announcement reads.

"We take these types of situations very seriously, and the conduct of this individual is unbecoming of a service member."

The service, however, did not identify the person. It has launched an investigation into the altercation.