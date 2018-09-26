Register
22:19 GMT +326 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Fight breaks out at Chicago Cubs game after racial slurs are thrown out

    Racial Slurs Go Flying During Chicago Cubs' Hispanic Heritage Night (VIDEOS)

    © Screenshot/SonRanto
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After the Chicago Cubs lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 during Monday night's baseball game in the Windy City, fists went flying in the stands as fans brawled and hurled racial slurs.

    The incident, which took place on the same night the Cubs were hosting Hispanic Heritage Night at Wrigley Field, involved half a dozen Cubs fans and handful of security guards who repeatedly attempted to break the fighters apart. Footage of the brawl was recorded by Chicago fan Danny Rockett, who hosts a podcast called "The Son Ranto Show."

    The first video, shared by Rockett on Twitter early Tuesday, begins as the first round of the melee has already started.

    ​As organ music plays in the background, bystanders trying to end the boxing match can be heard yelling, "Get off him," as opponents yell out "motherf**ker" and "b*tch."

    One brave soul, a man in a Cubbies letter jacket, also jumps into the fracass, repeatedly yelling, "There's no fighting in the bleachers." The unidentified man's pleas go mostly unheard, as it's not until security guards arrive on the scene that the first squabble is quashed.

    Nunchi Odense
    © Photo: Nunchi Odense/facebook
    Danish Club Fined for Racial Discrimination After Bouncing 'Drunk' Immigrants in 'Landmark Ruling'

    The second round of the brawl breaks out moments after a man in a black shirt lashes out at a Cubbies fan, calling him a "f**king sp*c." Not one to stand down, the second man, sporting a white Cubs jersey, responds by calling his opponent a "redneck."

    Rockett's first video ends as a woman in a blue Cubs jersey tells several security guards that they "will never know what it's like." Presumably, the woman was referring to the use of racial slurs.

    ​The second video, however, shows the same man in the black shirt from the prior recording clearly yelling out racial slurs at the group as they are ushered away from the area by stadium staffers.

    "You threw the first punch. You threw the first punch. Beaners! Sp*cs!" the man in black says before spotting Rockett, who is recording his actions. "Don't record me. My unit sees that, I'm dead. My unit sees that, I'm dead."

    Baseball bat
    CC0
    'Terrorists!' Canadian Baseball Bat-Wielding Man Confronts Colombian Family in 'Hate Crime'

    Rockett's camera quickly drops out of focus as security guards then encircle him, telling him to refrain from recording, as he does not "have permission to videotape anybody."

    "You're on private property," a guard says.

    When asked by the Chicago Sun-Times what might've cause the incident, Rockett suggested that he was unsure, despite having previously told netizens on Twitter that "racism" had started it.

    "I really don't know," he told the publication. "Probably just drunks going back and forth. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary really until it was a melee."

    Julian Green, the spokesperson for the Cubs, told the Sun-Times that all parties involved in the fight were removed from the stadium and informed that they were not allowed to return for the remainder of 2018. No arrests or injuries were reported in relation to the fight. As for that security guard's remark about filming, Green said it was "incorrect," as there is no rule against fans filming at the stadium.

    The Indiana National Guard released a statement on Wednesday, revealing that one of its soldiers was spotted in the recordings released by Rockett, local news station WISH reported.

    Philadelphia Phillies' Roy Halladay pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 23, 2013, in Miami.
    © AP Photo / Alan Diaz
    Former Baseball Star, Cy Young Winner Roy Halladay Dies in Plane Crash

    "The statements made by this individual are not in keeping with the Army Values, and they do not reflect the views or beliefs of the United States Armed Forces, and specifically, the Indiana National Guard," the announcement reads.

    "We take these types of situations very seriously, and the conduct of this individual is unbecoming of a service member."

    The service, however, did not identify the person. It has launched an investigation into the altercation.

    Related:

    Happy Return: Baseball Fans Toss Cap to Owner Seven Stories Up (VIDEO)
    Bill Murray Helps Couple Announce Pregnancy During Baseball Game (VIDEO)
    Batter Up: First US Baseball Player Joins American Football Protests
    Japanese Bikini Bombshells Strip Off to Cheer Up Local Baseball Champs (PHOTOS)
    US Congressman Scalise Wounded at Baseball Practice Released From Intensive Care
    Tags:
    racial slurs, baseball, Chicago Cubs, Chicago
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Sexy is Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse