Majority of People in 23 Countries Doubt Politicians Care About Citizens - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fifty-nine percent of people living in 23 countries believe that "traditional parties and politicians" do not care about them, a poll showed.

In general, the proportion of those who thought that politicians did not care about them has decreased from 64 percent in 2016, an Ipsos MORI poll showed.

In South Africa, however, the share of individuals who thought this way grew to 70 percent from 65 percent in 2016.

The same poll showed that 44 percent of respondents believed that their country was in decline, which is down from the 57 percent share recorded in 2016.

In South Korea, the number of people who believed their country was in decline fell dramatically from 71 percent in 2016 to 31 percent this year. Asked the same question in Brazil, South Africa, and Argentina, 67 percent, 64 percent and 58 percent of people said they felt the situation in their country was deteriorating, respectively.

READ MORE: Kneeling Debate: America Evenly Divided on Approval of NFL Protests — Poll

The survey was carried out on June 26-July 9 in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Turkey, and the United States.

The researches polled 1,000 and more people in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Spain and the United States. In other countries, the samples were limited to over 500.