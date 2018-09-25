UK Convicts Reportedly Beat Fellow Prisoners, Film Bloody Scenes for Instagram

The British system prison plagued by violence and drug smuggling appears to have another dangerous trend emerging and reaching social media.

Prisoners in the UK are reportedly using mobile phones to film cruel beatings of their fellow inmates, who "don't pay money" or are deemed rude. The graphic footage showing bloody scenes in London, Birmingham and Liverpool prisons has made its way to Instagram.

One clip shows inmates beating a man around the head who reads an apology from a piece of paper.

Another video shows a disturbing scene inside a prisoner cell, stained with blood. A prisoner is then heard screaming:

"This is what happens in HMP f****** Birmingham when you take the p***, when you don't pay your money."

Another violent incident reportedly filmed in a London jail shows a group of men punching a bruised inmate and zooming on his face — as a form of warning to others. While the victim lies on the floor, a convict says:

"This is a f****** lesson yeah to all you that think you're better. This is what I do to you lot innit yeah. The next time you're rude, the next time you talk s*** yeah."

Lack of spending on British prisons has long been a significant part of the national crisis, with a report by the UK Parliament's Public Accounts Committee blaming record levels of self-harming in prisons on "deep-rooted failures."

In August, private prison HMP Birmingham was taken over by the government from the private firm G4S, after inspectors said it had fallen into a "state of crisis", reflective of the entire prison system.

READ MORE: Drugs, Riots, Lack of Control: Britain's Top 5 Most Troubled Prisons

We’re taking action to improve standards at HMP Birmingham:



— 32 extra experienced prison officers in post

— prison population reduced

— staff training to better manage vulnerable offenders

— cell refurbishment ongoing



Read more about what we’re doing: https://t.co/VTwZVWG6zx pic.twitter.com/uOhRRxiVpn — Ministry of Justice (@MoJGovUK) September 17, 2018​

A former prisoner told Sputnik that understaffing, death in custody and record numbers of assault are part of the prison life in Britain.

"Where you have contraband, you've got debt. Where you've got debt — you got fear, intimidation, bullying and violence," a former prisoner Cody Lachey told Sputnik.

READ MORE: 'Plugged in Anal Cavity': Drugs & Wars in UK Prisons Where Cons Told How to Use