Register
19:14 GMT +323 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lan Qi Hui and Qi Min Lan

    MH370 Pilot Bombarded Twin Models With Sensual Messages Before Tragedy – Reports

    © Photo : Facebook/QiMin Lan
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Despite pilot Ahmad Shah’s persistent efforts, the famed Malaysian models he tried to establish contact with on Facebook chose not to respond to his invitations to meet him in person in the Malaysian capital.

    Curious messages have come to light that reveal the pilot of the missing Malayisia Airlines flight MH370 was obsessed with two young models prior to the tragic flight, The Sun reported.

    Married 53-year-old Zaharie Ahmad Shah, who was pilot-in-command when the notorious Boeing 777 vanished from radar screens in 2014 with 238 passengers and crew on board, appeared to have sent dozens of flirty messages to two 26-year-old ladies, twin sisters, inviting them several times to come and visit him at his place in Kuala Lumpur.

    Katya Sambuca
    © Photo : Instagram/thekatyasambuca
    Wild Thing: Erotic Model Poses in Underwear With Lions (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Throughout 2013, and in the several months before MH370’s disappearance, the pilot sent 97 suggestive Facebook messages to the twins, Lan Qi Hui and Qi Min Lan, who are popular up-and-coming models in Malaysia, boasting over 122,000 followers combined on the social networks. He also posted a number of saucy comments below the girls’ pictures, like “Just shower?” referring to a snap of Qi Min Lan in a bath robe, however his comments and direct messages reportedly remained unanswered.

    In a sensational recent statement, Shah’s sister, Sakinab Shah, has claimed his voice was slurred in the final messages he sent from the plane. Addressing the claims, Simon Grunson, an aviation expert and a good friend of Sakinab Shah’s, noted this shows that Zaharie Shah was suffering from hypoxia, provoked by a lack of oxygen provided to the brain, which makes it “increasingly likely that MH370 suffered a gradual decompression rather than a sudden decompression, or rather that it failed to properly pressurize in the climb.”

    In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016, file photo, a waiter walks past a mural of flight MH370 in Shah Alam outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
    © AP Photo / Joshua Paul
    Briton Vows to 'Leave No Stone Unturned' in His Search for MH370 in Cambodia

    Malaysia authorities previously thought the last words heard from the plane and uttered either by the pilot or co-pilot were "Good night Malaysian three seven zero."

    Flight MH370 was carrying 239 passengers and crew and was en route from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to Beijing on March 8, 2014 when it suddenly went missing as it presumably reached Phuket Island in the Strait of Malacca. The disappearance prompted a sweeping search operation back then conducted jointly by Australian, Malaysian and Chinese investigators but with little headway, with the four-year quest ending in no clues whatsoever to the jet’s whereabouts.

    Related:

    Expert Reportedly Unearths New MH370 Evidence Ignored by Australian Gov't
    Tags:
    tragedy, love, messages, pilot, Flight MH370, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bunny Cosplayer at Tokyo Game Show
    Bunnies, Zombies: Tokyo Game Show
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse