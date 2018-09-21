Register
23:45 GMT +321 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French bulldog

    Pet Cemetery? Dozens of US Dogs Have Died Mysteriously After PetSmart Grooming

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    102

    A nine-month investigation by NJ Advance Media revealed on Thursday that nearly 50 dogs so far have died immediately following grooming sessions at PetSmart stores across the United States, sparking concerns over groomer training and sales quotas pushed by officials.

    For Nick Pomilio, the time he had with his English bulldog, Capone, came to an abrupt end on February 1, 2017. After what was supposed to be a 15-minute nail trimming appointment, which lasted nearly an hour, the seven-year-old dog was rolled out in a shopping cart by employees because he wasn't able to walk.

    Less than five minutes into the drive home, Pomilio discovered that Capone had stopped breathing. By the time he got back to the store, it was too late.

    Dogs Near the Fence.
    © Blogger photo. puppy.addiction
    I Got Your Back: Dog Helps His Pal Talk to Girlfriend Over Fence

    "I'll never forget that last look he gave me," Pomilio told the media group. "You don't take the dog to get its nails clipped and it winds up dead as a doornail."

    Since 2008, the report found that 47 dogs across 14 states died after they were dropped off at local PetSmart locations. The state with the highest reported dog deaths at the retail chain was Pennsylvania. Of the 47 deaths, 32 of them came after 2015, when the company was bought out by by private equity firm BC Partners for $8.7 billion.

    The investigation revealed that once new management set up shop, things changed, and the pressure to get more dogs in was increased.

    "When the new owners bought it, they demanded six to eight dogs in eight hours," Marti Fernandez, a former salon manager who worked at two New Jersey PetSmart stores, told the publication. "This is in addition to walk-in clients. The phones are ringing off the hook, you're meeting with pet parents, doing paperwork…. There's always pressure to do more dogs.

    Fernandez ultimately parted ways with the company in 2016 after growing tired of the goals demanded of her. "I can handle pressure; I can't handle their pressure," she said.

    Fernandez's sentiments were echoed by former employee Janette Parker, who stressed that PetSmart's so-called love for pets is a lie. "They say their business is all about the love of pets. Be honest. They work for the love of money," she said. After quitting in 2017, Parker opened up her own dog grooming salon.

    Other findings noted in the investigation revealed that English Bulldogs and other breeds known as brachycephalic dogs accounted for 20 of the 47 reported deaths. Dogs identified as "brachycephalic" are those with a short nose and a flat face, such as pugs, chow chows and bullmastiffs. According to website Petcarerx, these pooches tend to have trouble breathing due to their snouts.

    Dog Taking a Bus. 2018
    © Blogger photo. Stergiee
    Good Passenger: Dog Allowed to Take Bus, Sits Like a Human

    The matter of groomer training was also raised. According to PetSmart, trainees go through several sessions, which include spending three months bathing 125 dogs to learn basic techniques, and attend a grooming academy for four weeks. Afterward the graduates are sent back to their home stores for additional supervised training that lasts nearly 10 months.

    And while the process sounds thorough, it's not, according to Katelyn Douglas, who worked in a North Carolina store.

    "On the first day at academy, there was a dog for me," Douglas said. "They gave me clippers and shears and kind of just said, ‘Go for it.' I was like, ‘Oh, I've never held these before.'… They said, ‘Well, just don't hurt the dogs.'"

    When she returned to her home store, she encountered the same attitude from her salon manager, who was supposed to supervise all her grooming sessions. "She wouldn't even see the dogs I was doing sometimes," Douglas said. "What if I'm doing something really, really wrong, but no one's checking?"

    The news outlet also found that on various occasions, PetSmart offered payouts that amounted to a couple hundred dollars to owners whose pets died in exchange for owners signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that requires them to delete any negative social media posts regarding the company.

    North Carolina resident Michael Batchelor told reporters that PetSmart offered him $140 to cover his vet bills after his Olde English Bulldogge, Gunner, left a grooming session in January with bloodied eyes due to hemorrhaging. The bills would be covered as long as Batchelor agreed to sign an NDA and delete his a Facebook post he'd made regarding Gunner's injury.

    Dog
    CC0 / Pixabay
    A Man's Best Friend: Dogs Being Trained to Sniff Out Cancer in UK Patients

    After PetSmart made it clear they weren't going to take responsibility for hurting his dog, Batchelor declined their offer. He has since launched a Facebook page titled, "Justice for Gunner and Other Fur Babies," which has a membership of 12,000 users.

    When investigators reached out to Jim Dougherty, the co-founder of PetSmart, he indicated that he was pleased with how the company was being run since the BC Partners takeover, though he was concerned about recent news reports on dog deaths.

    Without naming PetSmart outright, Dougherty said that reports of bad grooming experiences were heartbreaking. "It does break my heart… I do think sometimes, unconsciously, profits are put [above] everything else. Not too sure that isn't the nature of our way of life and business. But that doesn't mean it has to be that way," he said.

    With PetSmart steering clear of admitting any wrongdoing, it's presently unclear how many dogs had died after PetSmart groomings since the retailer has refused to the disclose such information. In many cases, it also unclear just how the dogs died as necropsies on animals are often inconclusive, according to the report.

    In response to the media group's investigative report, PetSmart issued a lengthy statement, outlining how they've established the "highest safety standards in the industry" and how the report's claim of a "systemic problem is false and fabricated." The statement continues by picking apart assertions made in the report, stressing that many of the deceased dogs had pre-existing medical conditions.

    Related:

    Britain's People's Vote on EU Referendum Goes to the Dogs #Wooferendum
    Dogs Hugs and Kisses
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    American as Apple Pie, Hot Dogs and Boycotts: Beloved US Food Icon Sees Backlash
    Pooch Patrol to the Rescue: Dogs Save Children From Tiger Attack in India
    Tags:
    Dog, PetSmart, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin Trying Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
    This Week in Pictures: September 15 - 21
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse