Australian Officials Seeking Driver Who Filmed Himself Running Over Emus (VIDEO)

Australia's Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for New South Wales (RSPCA NSW) raised alarms on Thursday after sharing footage of a person of interest who filmed himself intentionally running down a mob of emus with his vehicle.

The not-for-profit animal welfare organization shared the video on its Facebook page this week with the hope that locals could help identify the man in question.

Warning: The video is disturbing.

"F**king emus," the unidentified driver yells out after spotting the mob. "This is f**king great… that's what I'm about."

Speeding along the dirt road at roughly 75 mph, the man ran over more than a dozen birds, each time counting aloud while laughing maniacally. The 40-second clip ends with the mustachioed man turning the camera on himself and yelling out "yes!"

According to the RSPCA NSW, the footage is being reviewed by the authorities to determine where and when it was filmed.

"We are appealing to the public for information, and we urge anyone with any knowledge of the source of this video to contact the RSPCA in your state, or the police immediately," the organization's Facebook post states.

"The RSPCA unequivocally condemns this type of behavior, as it clearly shows a disregard for the lives of these vulnerable native animals and raises grave concerns about this individual's capacity for such behavior."

A spokesperson for the New South Wales Police told website Perth Now that the investigation presently focuses on identifying where the incident occurred. "We're all just trying to figure out where it's happened, so we can then move to see if we will investigate," she said.

Per RSPCA NSW, the offense carries a prison sentence of five years and up to $22,000 in fines under the NSW Crimes Act.