Register
05:17 GMT +319 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Empty desks in a classroom

    Mother Teaches Lesson by Forcing Kid to Wear ‘I Am A Bully' T-Shirt (PHOTO)

    Cali4beach
    Society
    Get short URL
    250

    A concerned mother from Splendora, Texas, took matters into her own hands recently after she learned that her son had been in the business of bullying his classmates, forcing him to wear a shirt she designed off the cuff.

    The shirt in question included a sad face drawing and read: "I am a bully." The phrase and drawing were on both the front and back of the t-shirt, which the Greenleaf Elementary fifth grader wore to school on Friday.

    Texas mother has son wear 'I am a bully' t-shirt in order to teach him a lesson
    © Screenshot/ABC 7
    Texas mother has son wear 'I am a bully' t-shirt in order to teach him a lesson

    "I did what I had to do to stop it from progressing," the Texas mom, identified solely by her first name, Star, told local news station KTRK in an article published Monday. "He was calling other boys ‘stupid,' calling them ‘idiots.'"

    "I'm a very old-school parent. I don't coddle my children. I don't sugarcoat the world to them," she added.

    Although Star did initially post images of her son wearing the shirt on Facebook as a means to offer an all-out apology to those bullied by her son, the photos were later removed after she began receiving negative comments from netizens.

    Once her son returned home that fateful Friday, the pair sat down and had a discussion about his punishment. According to Star, her son broke it down for her, saying, "I learned that I didn't like the way that that felt, and I don't want anybody else to feel that way because of me."

    Father films son being arrested and handcuffed for fighting back against a bully in Indiana
    © Screenshot/News Live
    Nine-Year-Old Boy Arrested, Handcuffed, Taken From School For Fighting Bully (VIDEO)

    And yet, while Star was satisfied with the results, not everyone thought the end justified the means in this particular situation. Richard Pesikoff, a child psychiatrist at Baylor College of Medicine, told the station that Star's actions were a bit too harsh.

    "I don't think it requires the scarlet letter, searing the letter 'B' on his forehead," Pesikoff said. "Not a good idea to embarrass your child and solidify a negative identity in an elementary school child."

    The official went on to stress that Star should've consulted the school and inquired about how best to handle the matter. However, Star and her son had in fact met with the school's counselor and her son's teachers ahead of classes on Friday.

    The Splendora Independent School District released a follow-up statement, indicating that school officials were consulted and that the child was checked on throughout the school day.

    "He'll survive," Star said. "And he's already been treating his sisters better. He's already been treating his cousins better. He learned from it. That's all that matters."

    Related:

    Parenting Pitfalls: New FB App Means to Put Parent in Driver's Seat - Analyst
    Perils of Parenting: Samoyed Runs From Responsibility
    Mom Gene Linked to Key Parenting Skills
    Women Talk: Parenting Kicks and Disasters
    Turkmen President Fires Minister for Poor Parenting
    Tags:
    T-shirts, Parenting, Bullying, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse