‘Mad Captain’: Sir Paul McCartney Joins Growing List of Artists Dissing Trump

Former Beatles member Paul McCartney has revealed that he has taken swipes at US President Donald Trump in his new solo album, referring to the strikingly unpopular world peader as a “mad captain” in one of his songs.

In an interview with BBC published Thursday, McCartney admitted that he took aim at climate-change deniers, including Trump, in a new song called "Despite Repeated Warnings" on his new album "Egypt Station." The album was released earlier this month.

The song includes the following verses: "despite repeated warnings of dangers up ahead, the captain won't be listening to what's been said" and "those who shout the loudest, may not always be the smartest."

According to McCartney, he wrote the track to say that "occasionally, we've got a mad captain sailing this boat we're all on and he is just going to take us to the iceberg [despite] being warned it's not a cool idea."

When asked during the interview who the "mad captain" in his song is, McCartney reluctantly responded, "Well, I mean, obviously it's Trump."

"But I don't get too involved because there's plenty of them about," he noted, however, adding that Trump is "not the only one."

In December 2017, Trump cast doubt on whether human-induced climate change was a scientific fact while musing whether America should pay is share of hefty fines for carbon pollution.

"Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming," Trump tweeted during a cold period in December.

Those remarks are seen as part of a series of Trump statements using individual weather events to 'disprove' the scientifically-proven existence of anthropogenic climate change — the idea that observable changes in global weather are the result of human activity.