More US Voters Trust Media to Tell Truth Than Trump - Poll

More American voters trust the media than US President Donald Trump himself, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

While more than half of US voters (54 percent) trust the media, only 30 percent, on the other hand, trust Trump, the poll revealed. In addition, 69 percent of voters said that the media is an integral part of democracy while 21 percent claimed it is the "enemy of the people."

The poll, which surveyed 1,038 voters between September 6 and 9, also revealed that Republicans trust the president more than the media by a 72 to 12 percent margin and believe the media is the enemy of the people by a margin of 77 to 31 percent over Democrats. Democrats, however, trust the media by an 89 to 1 percent margin and claim it's a vital part of democracy by a 95 to 3 percent margin.

A NPR/Marist poll released Wednesday also revealed that 81 percent of Republicans approve of Trump so far. However, a CNN poll released Monday showed that Trump's approval rating has fallen six points in the past month and has reached a new record low among independent voters.

"Overall, just 36 percent approve of the way the president is handling his job, down from 42 percent in August. Among independents, the drop has been sharper, from 47 percent approval last month to 31 percent now," the poll said.

Trump has repeatedly criticized mainstream media outlets like CNN and the New York Times, calling them "fake news" and the "enemy of the people."