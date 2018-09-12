Virginia Woman Who Flipped Off Trump Motorcade Running for Local Office

Juli Briskman, the Virginia woman who was fired from her job after being photographed flipping off US President Donald Trump's motorcade during a bike ride last year, is now running for office.

According to reports, Briskman has already filed paperwork to run for the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in Northern Virginia in 2019 to represent the Algonkian District. She will be challenging Republican Suzanne M. Volpe. Republicans typically hold sway over the board, currently controlling six seats to the Democrats' three.

© Sputnik / Anton Denisov Cyclist Who Gave Trump Motorcade One Finger Salute Gets Thousands in Donations

Brisman told the Washington Post for an article published Wednesday that she didn't consider running for office until last October, when she was fired from her government contracting job at Akima, LLC, after a photo of her flipping Trump off as he was leaving his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, went viral.

"We have a right to peacefully protest and criticize and express dissent toward our government," Briskman said in a phone interview with the Post on Tuesday.

"I've gotten some feedback that folks say you should respect the president. Even if you don't like what they're doing, you shouldn't show this sort of disdain. And I simply disagree, and I think the Constitution grants me that privilege."

© AP Photo / Brennan Linsley Virginia Biker Who Flipped Off Trump Motorcade Sues Ex-Employer for Sacking (PHOTO)

Briskman also told the Washington Post that if she wins a place in office, she will focus on funding the county's schools and increasing transparency in local government.

Briskman's one-finger salute was captured by White House pool photographer Brendan Smialowski.

After she was fired, Briskman accused her ex-employer of breaking a Virginia employment law that bars contractors from firing employees over fear of unlawful government retaliation. The dispute is currently ongoing.