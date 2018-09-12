Register
02:22 GMT +312 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Crack pipe vending machines

    Crack Pipe Vending Machines Mysteriously Appear in New York County (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/ScottMalz
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Police in Suffolk County, New York, are trying to figure out who installed crack pipe vending machines on public property after three such machines, dubbed “pen vending machines,” were recently found in the area.

    One of the machines was found outside the Fairfield apartment complex in Medford, while another was found near a bus stop in Coram. The third was found near the Coram Commons Shopping Center. Two of the machines were already partly destroyed by vandals before the police got to them.

    "Who in their right mind would even do something like that — to enable and to encourage somebody to do this?" Tony Gallo, a Coram resident, recently told Q13 Fox.

    "Did they really think they were gonna get away with this?" he added.

    Resident Scott Malz took a video of one of the dispensers and shared it on Facebook Saturday.

    ​"I wanted the community to see what was going on and try to get rid of it as quick as possible," he said, "because that's actually a bad area for drugs," ABC 13 reported Monday.

    "We've been here for three years," Danielle Blom, a resident who lives in Medford, said. "We've never had any problems, and now this. So it's pretty disgusting."

    The blue and white vending machines, which were cemented into the ground, featured the words "Sketch Pens." However, the machines dispensed way more than that. Disassembling a $2 pen from one machine unveiled a small glass tube and filters — otherwise known as a crack pipe kit.

    As of Monday, all three crack pipe vending machines had been seized by officials. However, there could be more out there that have yet to be discovered. 

    Pharma drugs
    CC0
    Chinese Heart Drugs Linked to Cancer Recalled Across Europe

    "You think you've heard of everything," Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine said said at a news conference Monday, Q13 Fox reported. "I continue to be surprised by some of the audacity of those that would break the law in promoting drugs and drug paraphernalia."

    "There are some people who think they're going to make some money out of this and prey on a community and promote drug use in a community. They're going to be sadly mistaken," he added.

    It has not yet been determined if the machines will result in criminal charges.

    "To sell a pipe is not illegal, but this is considered drug paraphernalia," Town Councilman Michael Loguercio said, ABC 13 reported. "And it also is being dispensed from a machine that was installed illegally per town code."

    Related:

    Bannon on Trump Resistance in New York Times Op-ed: ‘This Is a Coup’
    Horde of Bees Swarms New York City Hot Dog Stand (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    New York Rep. Argues Insider Trading Indictment Against Him 'Meritless'
    New York Resident Charged With Stealing GE Data Hidden in 'Sunset Image' - DoJ
    WATCH: Road Rage Fight in New York Ends With Man Smashed Between Cars
    Tags:
    police, crack cocaine, vending machine, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    Seven Sisters: Moscow's Wonderful Stalinist Skyscrapers
    'It's a Trap!'
    'It's a Trap!'
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse