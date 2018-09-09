Register
04:05 GMT +309 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Apple logo

    ‘A Tax on US Consumers’: Trump Tariffs to Push Apple Product Prices Up

    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 21

    American multinational technology company Apple Inc. recently claimed that the Trump administration’s proposed US tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods imported on China will increase the prices on some of its products, including the Apple Watch and its AirPods.

    In early August, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that US President Donald Trump had asked him to consider raising tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, from 10 to 25 percent. On Friday, Trump said that the United States was ready to proceed with imposing additional tariffs on Chinese products worth an estimated $267 billion. 

    US-Präsident Donald Trump bei einer Kundgebung in der Stadt Duluth (US-Bundesstaat Minnesota)
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    WATCH ‘Mother of all Rallies’: Pro-Trump Protesters Gather in Washington DC to Support 'American Values'

    In a September 5 letter sent to the Office of the US Trade Representative, Apple argued that prices for the Mac mini desktop computer, the Apple Pencil stylus accessory for iPads, as well as chargers, adapters and tooling equipment used to manufacture some goods in the US will be affected by Trump's proposed tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

    On July 9, the US Trade Representative imposed 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports into the United States. The Trump administration previously slapped 25-percent tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods, prompting a similar response from Beijing.

    In an earlier round of tariffs announced in June and actualized on July 6, the US announced 25 percent duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, to which China predictably responded by imposing restrictions of its own on the the same amount of US imports.

    "Our concern with these tariffs is that the US will be hardest hit, and that will result in lower US growth and competitiveness and higher prices for US consumers," Apple noted in its letter. According to a statement from the tech giant, the tariffs will increase the cost of Apple products by showing up as a tax on US goods.

    "We hope, instead, that you will reconsider these measures and work to find other, more effective solutions that leave the US economy and US consumer stronger and healthier than ever before," Apple added. 

    Former NFL quarterback and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick speaks after receiving the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award for 2018 in Amsterdam, Saturday April 21, 2018. Kaepernick became a controversial figure when refusing to stand for the national anthem, instead he knelt to protest racial inequality and police brutality.
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    The Streisand Effect: Nike Orders Rise Following Conservative Backlash in US

    According to Intel Corp, the world's second-largest chipmaker, Trump tariffs will also affect the ability of the US to dominate telecommunications technology, as well as fifth-generation phone networks, as computer and phone makers are an integral part of the Chinese manufacturing supply chain.

    On Saturday, Trump suggested via Twitter that Apple prices could increase due to tariffs the US may impose on China, suggesting that to avoid his tariffs, Apple should simply switch to manufacturing all of its products stateside, instead of in China and other nations.

    Related:

    Former Trump Campaign Aide George Papadopoulos Sentenced to 14 Days in Prison
    Trump Says Sessions Should Investigate New York Times Op-Ed
    Trump Says Kim Passes Letter to Him Via Secretary of State Pompeo
    Prof: 'I Wouldn't Exclude Trump Will Wake Up One Day & Recognize Israeli Golan'
    'No Way': Melania Refused to Appear on TV With Trump After Leaked Tape – Reports
    Tags:
    tariffs, apple, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty & Strength: Photographer Opens World of N Korean Women in Portrait Series
    Beauty & Strength: Photographer Opens World of N Korean Women in Portrait Series
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse