Twitter Shaming Helped Unlucky Actor Get Back on Stage

Most people would condemn shaming on social media as something bad and unconstructive, but an unemployed actor from the once popular "The Cosby Show" just got a second chance in life due to this seemingly destructive social phenomenon.

A "campaign" on Twitter mocking former star of The Cosby Show Geoffrey Owens, who was spotted working as a cashier at Trader Joe's supermarket, led to some unexpected results. While many actors, famous figures and politicians stood up to defend the unlucky actor, who resorted to the more average job due to the lack of invitations to TV and the big screen, one filmmaker, Tyler Perry, decided to do more and gave Owens a role in one of his series, TMZ reported.

This PUBLIC SHAMING IS WRONG.I thought long and hard about posting this. Fox News has shamed 'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens, simply because he was spotted working and bagging groceries at a NJ Trader Joe's. Geoffrey is also the son of a former congressman #Geoffreyowens pic.twitter.com/8vw86YRtIY — Dominic Carter (@DominicTV) September 2, 2018

Furthermore, the news website added that Owens, who accepted the offer, will make appearance not in one or two, but ten episodes of the acclaimed drama series The Haves and the Have Nots. The actor will reportedly fly to Atlanta next week to start filming. It remains unclear how much he will receive for the role, but he's at least made it back onto the screen.

READ MORE: 'Shameful': Twitter Furious at Texas Customer Over ‘We Don't Tip Terrorist' Note

After his role in The Cosby Show, which aired in the 1980s, he mostly made occasional appearances in several other TV shows, rarely exceeding one episode. Most recently he was spotted as a guest-star on popular TV series like Lucifer, Blacklist and Elementary, but it seems that his appearances didn't bring in enough money and so Owens took a job as a cashier at a supermarket. While defending him from internet-trolls, some of actor's colleagues confessed that they have also resorted to regular jobs to make ends meet before their next roles on TV or in film.