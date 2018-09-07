Paraguayan Football Club Enlists Stray Dog as Assistant Coach (PHOTOS)

Carlos Jara Saguier, the head coach of Paraguayan football team Club 2 de Mayo, recently enlisted Tesapara, a stray dog, to take up the role of assistant coach, causing animal lovers everywhere to collectively gasp.

Saguier told Paraguayan newspaper Crónica that Tesapara had been living on the grounds before he joined the team, and that ever since he offered her a piece of empanada on that fateful day, it was love at "first bite."

— Joel Samaniego (@joel_samaniego) September 2, 2018

​"Tesapara is the guardian of the club — she lives there," he told the outlet. "When the gates close, she is fierce, but by day she is friendly and very accessible. And she doesn't leave my side. She accompanies me on the field, in the corridors, in the office."

And don't get it twisted, folks. This 10-year-old gal isn't just going to sit on the sidelines as her players get down and dirty during practice. According to Sagueir, she joins in on the fun, too.

— SP. 2 DE MAYO (@club2demayo) September 5, 2018

​"When the players begin their stretches, she lies down and tries to imitate all the movements. I think it's like a habit for her to see the players work," he said, adding that she's gotten to know a lot of plays and staff members throughout the years.

The blue-eyed dog is often pictured during matches in the dugout or sometimes in the stands, depending on whether match officials allow her to be on the pitch.

— SP. 2 DE MAYO (@club2demayo) September 2, 2018

​The team's next match is against Club Sportivo San Lorenzo, which also has one man's best friends on its team.