Register
23:44 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, kratom capsules are displayed in Albany, N.Y. Federal health authorities on Tuesday, Nov. 14, are warning about reports of injury, addiction and death with the herbal supplement that has been promoted as an alternative to opioid painkillers and other prescription drugs.

    Florida Woman Says Kratom Tea Caused Daughter’s Brain Damage, Sues Bars

    © AP Photo/ Mary Esch
    Society
    Get short URL
    112

    A Florida woman is suing a trio of local bars on behalf of her 19-year-old daughter for serving the young woman kratom tea. The mother claims her daughter suffered brain damage from drinking kratom tea at the establishments for years, but the owners say they’ve never heard of the daughter’s side-effects before.

    Mary Tabar, of Pinellas County, Florida, is suing three county bars for having served her daughter, Brette, now 19, a tea made from a Southeast Asian herb that is reported to have effects that reduce both pain and anxiety, but which Mary claims caused her daughter to have "suffered psychotic episodes and hallucinations so severe that she was confined pursuant" to the Baker Act, the suit says, the Tampa Bay Times reported Wednesday.

    The number of emergency room visits caused by opioid overdoses rose by 30 percent in the United States from 2016 to 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
    © AFP 2018 / MARK RALSTON
    CDC Reports Sharp Increase in Opioid Overdoses Emergency Room Visits

    The Baker Act, also known as the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, allows for judges, law enforcement officials, physicians or mental health professionals to involuntarily confine a mentally ill person if the person is judged to pose a danger to others or themself, or to be imminently at risk of becoming such a danger, according to the University of Florida Health.

    "Our complaint lays out our allegations pretty clearly. The complaint stems from the sale of this dangerous product, kratom," Chase Carpenter, Tabar's lawyer, told the Times. "It is a dangerous product that has certainly caused injury to people, and it has certainly caused injury to our client."

    Carpenter told the paper that the three bars in question had failed to provide Brette with adequate information about the dangerous side-effects of drinking kratom tea, an omission that made them liable for "bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, aggravation of a pre-existing condition, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, past and future medical and nursing care expenses and treatment" and other damages, the Times reported.

    Smoking
    © RIA Novosti . Pavel Lisitsyn
    WATCH: FDA Forced to Release Disturbing Video of Nicotine Experiments on Monkeys

    However, Levi Love, who owns Mad Hatter's, one of the bars being sued, told the Times he'd never heard of someone suffering brain damage from kratom use before.

    "I think it's completely unfounded. Being around people who drink kratom and use it regularly, I've never seen these symptoms or heard of them," Love said. "Never a psychotic episode and certainly not hallucinating or brain damage."

    The owner denied Brette was a frequent customer of his bar, as the suit claims, and pointed out that she would have been well under-age had she been drinking tea at his establishment for four years, as her family claims, since she is 19 now and Mad Hatter's has a strict 18-and-over policy. He further indicated to the Times that when she did drink kratom tea, Brette received guidance from the staff, including warnings from the bartenders not to drink it if taking other medications.

    The Mayo Clinic's website describes kratom as "an herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree (Mitragyna speciosa) grown in Southeast Asia. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks."

    US Marines and Gunnary Sergeant Nate Cosby (R), Staff Sergeant Josh Lacey (2nd R) and Navy Hospitalman 2 Daniel Holmberg (L) from Border Adviser Team (BAT) and Explosive Ordance Disposal (EOD) 1st and 2nd Marine Division (Forward) walk through opium poppy field at Maranjan village in Helmand province on April 25, 2011 as they take patrol with their team and Afghanistan National Police.
    © AFP 2018 / Bay Ismoyo
    Beyond Opium: US Could Be 'Smuggling Uranium Out of Afghanistan'

    "Kratom is believed to act on opioid receptors," the hospital center's website continues. "At low doses, kratom acts as a stimulant, making users feel more energetic. At higher doses, it reduces pain and may bring on euphoria. At very high doses, it acts as a sedative, making users quiet and perhaps sleepy. Some people who practice Asian traditional medicine consider kratom to be a substitute for opium."

    In February 2016, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated kratom an opioid, with FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb saying in a statement, "[W]e feel confident in calling compounds found in kratom, opioids… and it's an opioid that's associated with novel risks because of the variability in how it's being formulated, sold and used recreationally and by those who are seeking to self-medicate for pain or who use kratom to treat opioid withdrawal symptoms," The Scientist reported at the time.

    DaThe largest drug distributor in the United States agreed to pay a record $150 million fine to settle charges stemming from its failure to disclose to the federal government suspicious opioid orders, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.The largest drug distributor in the United States agreed to pay a record $150 million fine to settle charges stemming from its failure to disclose to the federal government suspicious opioid orders, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.ta submitted by major pharmaceutical companies to track how they pay doctors contain so many basic errors -- like misspelling their own drugs’ names -- that it obscures the true amount they are spending.
    © Flickr/ ep_jhu
    US Drug Giant Pays $150 Million for Failing to Report Suspect Opioid Orders

    While the Mayo Clinic's article on kratom is subtitled "unsafe and ineffective," the world-renowned Minnesota-based hospital center doesn't mention brain damage among the possible side-effects of heavy kratom use. While it does list "seizure, coma and death" among the negative effects on the nervous system, it describes the more severe effects as being caused by high doses and when "high doses" or uses "over a long period of time" coincide with taking other medications.

    Carpenter declined to comment to the Times about whether or not Brette was using any medications at the same time as her kratom use or whether she had any pre-existing conditions.

    The Mayo Clinic did note that the FDA has connected 35 deaths from kratom use to salmonella poisoning — a risk with any cultivated leafy vegetable. While the FDA says it's linked kratom to 44 deaths in the US over the last nine years, it's unclear how much overlap there is between deaths caused by kratom and deaths caused by salmonella that was on the kratom when it was consumed.

    Related:

    New York Sues Giant US Opioid Maker Over Alleged Deceptive Marketing Practices
    American Tragedy: Opioid Epidemic Has Cost US $1 Trillion Since 2001
    Tamper-Proof Tablets No Help in Opioid Epidemic Lancet Journal Finds
    Billionaire Drug Boss Arrested on Same Day Trump Declares War on Opioid Crisis
    CDC Report Highlights that Opioid Epidemic is Nothing New, But Responses Must Be
    Tags:
    opioids, Lawsuit, brain damage, kratom, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse